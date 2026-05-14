Rafael Nadal has shared his thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz’s wrist injury as he revealed he spoke with his 22-year-old compatriot after he suffered the setback.

World No 2 Alcaraz sustained the right wrist issue last month at the Barcelona Open, where he withdrew after beating Otto Virtanen in his opening round match.

Alcaraz made an early decision to end his clay-court season due to the injury by withdrawing from the French Open a month before the tournament’s scheduled opening day. The Spanish star also missed the Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Rome.

The seven-time major winner has not revealed when he may return to action, with ex-Spanish ATP player Pablo Andujar revealing Alcaraz told him he is not setting any deadlines.

Nadal, who called time on his legendary career in 2024, suffered with wrist injuries of his own. The Mallorcan missed the 2014 US Open with a right wrist issue, while a tendon injury in his left wrist forced him to pull out during the 2016 French Open and also miss Wimbledon that year.

Speaking to RNE Deportes, Nadal praised Alcaraz for making the “right decisions” after his injury blow.

“He (Alcaraz) is no longer a rookie on the circuit, he knows what happens in these situations,” said the former world No 1 (translated from Spanish).

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“I think, at this stage, he’s a very complete player, winning everywhere, right? But, well, I think where he has the most ability to make a difference, in my opinion, is during the clay court season.

“So, what’s happened to him during this time of year… well, I think it’s tough, but he’s still very young.

“Fortunately, it’s an injury that won’t be chronic, and he has made the right decisions, highlighting that he is very young, has a whole career ahead of him, and is undergoing the necessary treatment.

“It’s something I know well because I tore mine twice, similar to what he has now.”

The 22-time Grand Slam champion added: “I spoke to him when it happened, but what we talked about stays between us.”

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