Lorenzo Musetti has become the latest high-profile star to withdraw from the 2026 French Open, with the Italian joining Carlos Alcaraz on a growing list of Roland Garros absentees.

The world No 10 was badly out of sorts and looked to be in discomfort during his 3-6, 1-6 loss to Casper Ruud in the fourth round of the Italian Open on Tuesday.

In a post on his Instagram account, Musetti revealed he is dealing with a thigh injury and confirmed he is set for a considerable spell on the sidelines.

“After yesterday’s match, I underwent medical examinations ​which revealed a rectus femoris injury, requiring several weeks ⁠of rest and recovery,” wrote the 24-year-old.

“​Unfortunately, this means I won’t be able to compete in ​Hamburg and Roland Garros — news that is incredibly hard to take.

“A huge thank you to the Rome crowd for your incredible support. ​That’s exactly why, despite not being 100%, I chose ​to step on court and give everything I had in my ‌home ⁠tournament. I’ll keep you updated.”

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This is the latest injury blow for Musetti in 2026 after he was forced to retire when leading Novak Djokovic by two sets to love in the Australian Open quarter-finals due to a muscle tear. That injury kept Musetti out until Indian Wells in March, and he subsequently pulled out of the Miami Open.

Musetti reached the semi-finals at the 2025 French Open, and he retired in his match with Carlos Alcaraz due to an upper leg issue.

ATP French Open withdrawal list

Alcaraz, the world No 2 and two-time reigning champion at Roland Garros, ruled himself out of the Paris Grand Slam last month due to the right wrist injury that has kept him out since the Barcelona Open.

Jack Draper has not played since retiring in Barcelona with a knee injury, and the Brit is planning to return during the grass-court season.

Holger Rune initially intended to make his comeback from an Achilles injury ahead of Roland Garros, but he has since delayed his return.

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Daniel Merida

(world No 2) – replaced by Daniel Merida Lorenzo Musetti (world No 10) – replaced by Stan Wawrinka

(world No 10) – replaced by Stan Wawrinka Holger Rune (world No 40) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi

(world No 40) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi Jack Draper (world No 50) – replaced by Matteo Arnaldi

(world No 50) – replaced by Matteo Arnaldi Arthur Cazaux (world No 73) – replaced by Rinky Hijikata

WTA French Open withdrawal list

Varvara Gracheva and Sonay Kartal are the only two WTA players who have officially been removed from the French Open entry list.

Meanwhile, 2022 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is set to miss Roland Garros as she has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after missing an anti-doping test.

Marketa Vondrousova (world No 44) – replaced by Francesca Jones

(world No 44) – replaced by Francesca Jones Sonay Kartal (world No 56) – replaced by Tamara Korpatsch

(world No 56) – replaced by Tamara Korpatsch Varvara Gracheva (world No 61) – replaced Daria Snigur

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