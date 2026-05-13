Rafael Nadal has distanced himself from the upcoming Real Madrid presidential elections following rumours of his potential candidacy.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez staged a tense press conference on Tuesday, a gathering that involved clashes with journalists after a trophyless season.

Perez stated he will stand again, complained about an “organised campaign” against his leadership, and called for fresh elections.

The 79-year-old, who has been in office since 2009, told reporters, “I’m here to say I’m not going anywhere and I’m here to stand for election. If someone does want to stand for election, this is your opportunity.

“But don’t move in the shadows with publications, news outlets. And I’m not in bed, unwell. I have to come out and sit here because as Real Madrid president, I can’t allow journalists to do what they do.”

Diehard Los Blancos fan Nadal has been linked to a potential leadership role at the Spanish giants. But the 22-time Grand Slam champion has quashed such speculation.

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He wrote on X on Wednesday, “I have read reports that link me to possible candidacies for the presidency of Real Madrid. I would like to clarify that these reports are not true.”

Nadal retired from the ATP Tour 18 months ago, with the Spaniard bowing out at the Davis Cup in November 2024.

The 39-year-old is keeping busy with his academy, parenthood, playing golf, having meetings with sponsors, his foundation, and more.

Nadal has been happy to lend his advice to the likes of Alexander Zverev and Alexandra Eala but the 14-time French Open champion but has no real desire to jump back into that world in a notable way.

He told The Athletic last year, “I have too many things in my life that for me are more important today. I like tennis, I like other things, too, and I want to enjoy this moment of my life.”

However, in the same interview, Nadal was asked if he could one day be the Real Madrid president.

He added, “I don’t think so, but maybe — you never know in the future, you never know, and we need to wait for that.”

So it seems that it is a no for now but maybe one to watch for the future.

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