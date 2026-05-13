Emma Raducanu is set to make her competitive comeback following more than two months on the sidelines as she has accepted a late entry into the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

The British No 1’s last match on the WTA Tour was on 9 March at the Indian Wells Open when she lost in the round of 32 against Amanda Anisimova as she pulled out of the Miami Open due to a post-viral infection.

She was initially set to play a full clay-court season as she signed up for the Linz Open, Madrid Open and Italian Open, but withdrew from all three events with her decision in Rome coming just half an hour after her pre-tournament press conference.

Raducanu told reporters in Italy: “I had six weeks almost of doing nothing just trying to recover from the virus, and it takes a lot out of you physically.

“I’m feeling in a better place – not 100% – and I feel like I have got a great purpose and a way about how I am approaching things right now.”

But she opted not to take any risks in Rome and decided to skip the tournament, leaving her short of match practice ahead of the French Open.

Raducanu, though, will play on clay before Roland Garros as she has accepted a wildcard for the WTA 500 tournament in Strasbourg with the event running from 17-23 May in France.

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It will be her second appearance in Strasbourg as she also received a wildcard 12 months ago and she upset sixth seed Daria Kasatkina in the first round before losing against Danielle Collins.

The 2021 US Open winner will join world No 9 Victoria Mboko, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Iva Jovic, Madison Keys and Leylah Fernandez in the main draw of the 2026 tournament, but she won’t be seeded as she is currently down at No 30 in the WTA Rankings.

For Raducanu, it will be all about minutes on the court as she has struggled since February as she first revealed she was suffering from a viral infection during her run at the Transylvania Open, losing 6-2, 6-0 against Sorana Cirstea in the final.

The 23-year-old played in the Qatar Open a week later, but retired due to illness from her opening clash against Camila Osoria before losing in the second round of teh Dubai Tennis Championships.

She then returned to action at the Indian Wells Open and, after starting with a two-set win over Anastasia Zakharova, she lost against Anisimova and then spent two months on the sidelines.