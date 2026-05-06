Emma Raducanu raised plenty of eyebrows by withdrawing from the Italian Open at the last-minute, but it was her actions just before that caused even more confusion.

The British No. 1 spoke to press about her upcoming tournament in Rome, despite her decision to pull out of the tournament at the eleventh hour.

“I feel really good right now in terms of where I am headed. I think I have put a lot of good work in the last three weeks, but it’s relatively early on in my return,” Raducanu told press, despite withdrawing through illness straight after.

“I had six weeks almost of doing nothing just trying to recover from the virus, and it takes a lot out of you physically. I’m feeling in a better place – not 100% – and I feel like I have got a great purpose and a way about how I am approaching things right now.”

According to various outlets, Raducanu conducted her press duties because she would otherwise be fined by the WTA Tour, despite her withdrawal.Players have to fulfil media duties on site even if they withdraw, according to WTA Tour rules.

While players of the calibre of Raducanu conducting press is very important for the advertisement of the tournament, it has clearly put Raducanu in a difficult position moving forward.

The 23-year-old was forced to save face with journalists, which has produced a very strange sequence of events following her withdrawal from the event.

The WTA Tour should have given the British star some lee-way with her illness and a rule change should be implemented very soon to rectify Raducanu’s position.

Emma Raducanu’s stats so far this season

Matches played – 14

Aces – 19

Double Faults – 38

1st Serve % – 67.6%

1st Serve Won – 61.1%

2nd Serve Won – 47.0%

Break Points Saved – 54.4%

Service Points Won % – 56.5%

Service Games Won – 63.6%

Service Games Played – 129

Raducanu has now not played since Indian Wells in March, when she was comprehensively defeated by Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

The Brit has only been able to play 14 matches so far this season, which has had a major impact on her WTA Tour ranking.

Raducanu is now set for a WTA Tour ranking slide, despite starting the year as the World No. 23. She currently sits at 37th in the world following her two-month absence absence.

Her current ranking position makes it near-impossible to get seeded entry into the French Grand Slam, so she will be instantly under the coach in Paris.

Raducanu could play some of the WTA Tour’s very best in the early stages of the Grand Slam this year, which is exactly what happened at last year’s majors.

Emma Raducanu’s 2026 record

Hobart International – QF

Australian Open – R2

Transylvania Open – F

Qatar Open – R1

Dubai Tennis Championships – R1

Indian Wells – R2

The British star was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Elena Rybakina in the third round or earlier at Wimbledon, Roland Garros, and the US Open.

With her hiatus expected to continue until at least Roland Garros, Raducanu could lose plenty more ranking points before the second Grand Slam of the season.

After the clay court season, Raducanu has confirmed her attendance at Queen’s as part of the British grass court season. The British star reached the quarter-finals of the competition last year.