Novak Djokovic is set to return to tennis for the first time in two months at the Italian Open, as he begins his preparations on the clay ahead of Roland Garros.

Djokovic has not been in action since Indian Wells, when he was defeated by Jack Draper in the third round of the United States Masters event.

Despite his inactivity on the ATP Tour, Djokovic will enter both the Rome event and Roland Garros as one of the favourites, just behind Jannik Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal from the event has left the second half of the draw wide open, although he will still be hoping he does not play Sinner until the final.

Arnaud Clement, who played Djokovic four times on the ATP Tour during his paying days, believes the Serbian has what it takes to challenge Sinner in Paris.

Novak Djokovic’s 2026 record so far

Pedro Martinez – W

Francesco Maestrell – W

Botic van de Zanschulp – W

Jakub Mensik – W/O

Lorenzo Musetti – W

Jannik Sinner – W

Carlos Alcaraz – L

Kamil Majchrzak – W

Aleksandar Kovacevic – W

Jack Draper – L

Speaking to Eurosport France, Clement said: “He’s already experienced this kind of situation. He has such a comfortable lead that he often has time to find his rhythm in the early rounds. I don’t think it will be a problem for him. Normally, it is for everyone; it will depend on who he faces in the first round.

“He continues to play to try and win one last Grand Slam. After that, he needs to be competitive right away by winning matches, because he hasn’t played one for a long time. “[It is] important for him to quickly find his rhythm in Rome. It’s not impossible that he might want to play the week before Roland-Garros, depending on his result in Rome.”

Clement even believes that Djokovic could even have an advantage over Sinner at Roland Garros, despite the Italian’s current imperious form.

“He can physically last longer than Sinner on clay at his age,” said the Frenchman, although he still believes he will need to play him in the final in order to win.

“We’ll have to see which section of the draw he’s in, the path he takes, the players he has to beat. The road is longer for Djokovic than for Sinner in that respect.”

Djokovic defeated Sinner in their most recent match on the ATP Tour, as he overcame the Italian in five sets to knock him out of the Australian Open semi-finals.

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner’s last five meetings

2026 Australian Open – Novak Djokovic

2025 Wimbledon – Jannik Sinner

2025 Roland Garros – Jannik Sinner

2024 Shanghai Masters – Jannik Sinner

2024 Australian Open – Jannik Sinner

Sinner’s recent record, however, is very good against the Serbian. He has won five of his last six matches against Djokovic, which includes three Grand Slam victories.

The Italian leads his head-to-head with Djokovic with six victories from their 11 meetings, dating back to their very first at the Monte Carlo Masters in 2021.

Their next potential meeting could come as early as the Italian Open, although Djokovic would have to reach his first Masters final since the 2025 Miami Open.