World No 15 Karen Khachanov has given his verdict on Novak Djokovic’s chances of winning a 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic is poised to compete at the 2026 Italian Open, a clay-court Masters 1000 tournament held at the Foro Italico, which he has won six times.

The 38-year-old is seeded third in Rome, and he will begin his campaign against either Marton Fucsovics or Dino Prizmic. He is projected to meet 13th seed Khachanov in the fourth round.

The tennis legend has not played since he lost to Jack Draper in the last 16 in Indian Wells in March.

In an interview with Championat, Khachanov spoke about Djokovic’s limited playing schedule ahead of the Serb’s return to action.

“He’s already a legend. That is, basically, it seems to me, he’s already proven everything he could,” said the 29-year-old Russian.

“He wants to play, but it’s probably getting a little harder, too. I think he gets more tired and has a harder time recovering, which is why he sometimes takes longer breaks.

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“To be honest, I haven’t specifically tracked it, but he changes his schedule a little every year.

“I don’t know, now he’s playing here straight on clay, but before that he hadn’t played in Madrid. And before that he hadn’t played in Rome, but then he played in Geneva.

“In short, I don’t know. To be honest, it seems to me that it is based more on feelings, motivation and, probably, the physical component.

“So, in any case, of course, he’s on tour. He played in the Australian Open final. So he’s got the skill. It doesn’t even matter if it’s skill.

“I don’t think he’s there yet, I don’t know… Even if he’s 30th or 50th, I still think he should never be underestimated. Especially now, when he was playing in the final of his last Grand Slam.

“So it’s great that he’s not even exactly back, but just continuing to play. And here, this week, he’s in the tournament, preparing for Roland Garros.”

Djokovic, who won his record-extending 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, was a runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at the 2026 Australian Open.

Asked if Djokovic winning a 25th major is a “fantasy”, Khachanov said: “There’s no point in discussing that. But why is it a fantasy?

“Look, he played the final in Australia. Or, let’s say, last year he played in all four Grand Slam semi-finals and lost only to Sinner and Alcaraz. So, for him, it turns out, these two are his main rivals now.

“Essentially, if you look at the statistics, then, of course, anything is possible.

“Everyone is counting on him, and I still think that younger guys, not necessarily obliged, but should beat him. But he tells them otherwise.”

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