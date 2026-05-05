Jannik Sinner has opened up a big lead in the Race to the ATP Finals in Turin after he continued his sensational run by winning the 2026 Madrid Masters.

World No 1 Sinner destroyed third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 in just 58 minutes in the Madrid Open final to secure his maiden title in Spain.

The Italian’s triumph saw him become the first player to win five consecutive ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and it extended his winning streak to 23 matches.

What is the Race to Turin?

The eight ATP players who earn the most ranking points in a season qualify for the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals, which will be staged in Turin from 15 to 22 November.

If a current-year Grand Slam winner finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The yearly ranking list that calculates this qualification battle is known as the Race to Turin.

The ATP Finals, which was first held in 1970, is staged on indoor hard-court at the Inalpi Arena.

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Sinner is the two-time reigning ATP Finals champion, and he secured a record-breaking $5,071,000 for winning last year’s event.

The players who finish ninth and 10th have the chance travel to Turin as alternates and take the place of any players who withdraw.

The latest Race to Turin rankings

Sinner replaced Carlos Alcaraz in top spot in the Race after beating him in the Monte Carlo Masters final last month, and he has now stretched his lead over his Spanish rival to 1,310 points.

Alcaraz, who missed Madrid due to his wrist injury, remains in second position with 3,600 points.

Zverev is still third in the Race after his runner-up result in Madrid, and the German is now only 650 points adrift of Alcaraz.

Arthur Fils has surged to fourth place after he followed up his Barcelona Open title with a run to the semi-finals in Madrid.

Daniil Medvedev has dropped to fifth — 70 points below Fils — after he reached the fourth round in the Spanish capital.

Ben Shelton remains in sixth position after losing his opening match in Madrid.

Novak Djokovic, who has not competed since Indian Wells, finds himself in seventh after recent results in Barcelona, Munich and Madrid.

Alex de Minaur occupies the eighth and final qualification spot after losing his first match in Madrid — his third defeat in his last four matches.

Live ATP Race to Turin (prior to start of Italian Open)

1) Carlos Alcaraz – 4,910

2) Jannik Sinner – 3,600

3) Alexander Zverev – 2,950

4) Arthur Fils – 1,890

5) Daniil Medvedev – 1,820

6) Ben Shelton – 1,580

7) Novak Djokovic – 1,410

8) Alex de Minaur – 1,345

Cutoff

9) Flavio Cobolli – 1,280

10) Felix Auger-Aliassime – 1,225

11) Jiri Lehecka – 1,205

12) Tomas Martin Etcheverry – 1,145

13) Francisco Cerundolo – 1,110

14) Tommy Paul – 1,035

15) Andrey Rublev – 1,020

Flavio Cobolli has soared to ninth place after reaching the quarter-finals in Madrid following his runner-up result in Munich.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has fallen to 10th after he exited Madrid in the third round.

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