The ink has barely dried on the script for the Madrid Open and already the tennis world is gearing up for the next big event at the Italian Open.

Draws for the women’s and men’s events in Rome, with Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu among the big names returning after time away from the game.

The fall-out from Jannik Sinner’s crushing win against Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open final continues and Tennis365 told the story of a journeyman professional.

Here is your latest Tennis365 round-up:

Djokovic and Sinner kept apart in Rome

Novak Djokovic is set to play his first tournament since he was beaten by Jack Draper at the Indian Wells Masters in early March and he has been placed in the oppostite side of the draw to top seed Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open.

Djokovic pulled out of the Madrid Open last month after admitting he was ‘still nursing an injury’ and he suggested he would make a late decision on whether to compete in Rome.

Now he could face a clash with No 2 seed Alexander Zverev in Italy, if he reaches the semi-finals.

READ MORE: ATP Italian Open draw: Novak Djokovic learns his fate as he returns for Jannik Sinner’s homecoming

Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff

The women’s singles draw in Rome could see Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu meeting in the third round.

World No 1 Sabalenka will face either Barbora Krejcikova or Elsa Jacquemot in her opening match before a potential third round meeting with 26th seed Sorana Cirstea.

The Belarusian could then meet either 13th seed Linda Noskova or 18th seed Clara Tauson in the fourth round, while she is projected to meet No 6 seed Anisimova in the quarter-finals.

READ MORE: WTA Italian Open draw: Gauff-Raducanu clash on cards; Eala could play Rybakina; Sabalenka, Swiatek learn fate

Zverev makes worrying Sinner confession

Jannik Sinner destroyed Alexander Zverev in a one-sided Madrid Open final, leaving the world No 3 to concluded he has no answer to the Italian’s brilliance.

“I think everybody’s struggling against him,” said Zverev. “He’s won the last five Masters events, so it’s not like I’m the only one losing to him.

“I’m just losing to him more because I get to him every single time and I lose to him. So, it’s like that.

“I think he’s very stable. He doesn’t have dips, he doesn’t have phases where he goes down. I think that’s why he’s world No. 1. To me, that’s more spectacular, I think, keeping the level the whole time.”

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READ MORE: Alexander Zverev’s stark confession suggests Jannik Sinner’s domination will continue