There will be plenty of subplots on the opening days of the Italian Open and for Alex Eala and Emma Raducanu, the challenges they will face in Rome are pretty daunting.

Eala has struggled to find her best form on clay courts over the last few weeks and has suffered heavy defeats against Leylah Fernandez and Elise Mertens in her last two matches.

There were some suggestions that the Filipina was struggling with an injury after the second of those losses, but she is in the draw for this week’s WTA 1000 tournament in Rome.

Eala will face Magdalena French in her opening match, with the experienced Polish player heading to the Italian capital on a poor run of form after losing her last four matches.

If Eala comes through that match, she will face China’s Wang Xinyu and if she does get to the third round, No 2 seed Elena Rybakina is likely to be lying in wait.

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Will Alex Eala and Emma Raducanu get a seeding at the French Open?

Eala is looking to gain ranking points to climb up the WTA list and be among the seeds for the French Open, but she will have a tough task to get deep into the Rome tournament with that level of opposition standing in her way.

British No 1 Raducanu a similarly unpalatable set of opponents as she plays her first match since Indian Wells in early February.

There has been plenty of confusion around the 2021 US Open champion in recent weeks after she pulled out of several tournaments due to what was described as ‘the ongoing effects of a virus’ she picked up while playing in Romania last February.

Raducanu has a bye in the first round as she claimed into one of the last seeded positions in the draw in Rome and she could face Argentina’s Solana Sierra in her opening match.

That would be a tough task as Sierra reached the last 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid and is a fine clay court player.

If Raducanu makes it through to the third round, a clash against reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff is likely and that would be hugely challenging for the Brit.

It is encouraging to see Raducanu back in the mix at a top tier WTA Tour event and former British No 1 was impressed by what he saw from her in a practice session on Sunday.

“I had my session this morning with Joe on the outside practice courts and right in front of me, before I walk into the center court, see Lilli Tagger was practicing with Emma. Raducanu,” said Rusedski on his podcast.

“Jane O’Donoghue was there coaching her as well. So good to see she was playing pretty aggressive, taking the forehand on.

“Emma looked like she’s striking it well, so fingers crossed this is the start of getting her momentum back because let’s not forget, she hasn’t played a match since Indian Wells. I

“Conditions are fast or quick and she looked good in the practice session. So, you know, for all those Raducanu fans out there, this is a good week to start. Hopefully she’s healthy, can push through and get some wins this week.”

Raducanu has a chance to make a rankings leap over the next few weeks, as she has limited ranking points to defend from the Italian Open and French Open from 2025, so a couple of wins in both tournaments will cement her place in the top 30 of the WTA Rankings.

She needs some positive results to ensure she stays in the top 32 positions in the rankings, which will earn her a seeding for the French Open and Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Eala needs plenty of wins to climb up the rankings to get a seeded berth for the upcoming Grand Slam championships.

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