Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu have reacted to Aryna Sabalenka’s warning that top tennis stars will boycott Grand Slam tournaments over the ongoing prize money dispute.

Sabalenka, Swiatek and Gauff were among a host of leading players who issued a statement criticising the prize money on offer at the 2026 French Open.

After this, world No 1 Sabalenka made some strong comments about the prospect of boycotting the sport’s four biggest tournaments.

“I think at some point we will boycott it (Grand Slams), yeah,” the four-time Grand Slam winner asserted in her pre-tournament press conference at the Italian Open.

“I feel like that’s going to be the only way to fight for our rights. Let’s see how far we can get… if it’s going to take players for boycott.

“I feel like nowadays, we girls can easily get together and go for this because some of the things, I feel like, it’s really unfair to the players. I think at some point it’s going to get to this.”

Speaking to the media in Rome, Gauff backed Sabalenka’s stance.

“Yeah, honestly, I kind of agree with that, just taking what the WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) kind of accomplished. They also have a union, so I think that helps,” said the world No 4.

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“I definitely think, from the things I’ve seen with other sports, usually to make massive progress and things like this, it takes a union. Yeah, we have to become unionised in some way.

“Yeah, I mean, I think you can put pressure on media, media pressure, and things like that. For all of us showing up, everyone’s going to act as normal.

“I definitely agree with her on that standpoint. I think a few other players agree, too.”

The two-time major winner added: “I’ve never been a part of any real discussion regarding that, like where it comes to something as big as a boycott.

“Maybe there have been other discussions between other players, but I’ve never talked really to anyone about it on tour.

“If everyone were to move as one and collaborate, yeah, I can 100% see that [happening].

“It’s not about me. It’s about the future of our sport and also the current players who aren’t getting as many benefits, maybe as many as some of the top players are getting when it comes to sponsorship and things like that. We’re making money off court.

“When you look at the 50 to 100, 50 to 200, how much money each Slam makes, it’s kind of unfortunate where the 200 best tennis players are living paycheck to paycheck, whereas in other sports, it’s not even a discussion.”

Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, described a potential boycott as “a bit extreme.”

“I think the most important thing is to have proper communication and discussions with the governing bodies so we have some space to talk and maybe negotiate,” said the world No 3.

“Hopefully before Roland Garros there’s going to be opportunity to have these type of meetings and we’ll see how they go.

“But boycotting the tournament, it’s a bit extreme… I guess we as players are here to play as individuals, and we’re competing against each other.

“So it’s really hard for me to say how it would work, if it’s even there on the picture. For now, I haven’t heard anything.”

Emma Raducanu, who won the 2021 US Open, revealed she would not take part in a boycott.

“It gives you something that money can’t and that is what is the most important to me, and what I value the most,” Raducanu told BBC Sport.

“I wouldn’t be a part of [a boycott] but each to their own.”

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