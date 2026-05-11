Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton and Lorenzo Musetti are among the big names who have signed up for the 2026 Hamburg Open.

The clay-court ATP 500 tournament, which is staged at Am Rothenbaum, will be held from 17 to 23 May in the week between the Italian Open and the French Open.

Seven of the top 15 and nine of the top 20 players in the current ATP Rankings are on the entry list for the 120th edition of the men’s event in Hamburg.

Flavio Cobolli is the defending champion, having beaten Andrey Rublev in the 2025 final.

How many players will feature in the main draw?

The Hamburg Open singles main draw will feature 32 players, including 22 direct entrants and four qualifiers.

Which players have received wildcards?

Two of the wildcard recipients have been confirmed, and they are Jan-Lennard Struff and Justin Engel.

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Have any players withdrawn?

Jack Draper was on the initial Hamburg Open entry list, but he withdrew due to the right knee injury that has kept him out since the Barcelona Open. Sebastian Korda has taken Draper’s place in the main draw.

Holger Rune had signed up and was set to make his comeback from the Achilles injury he suffered in October, but he has pulled out and been replaced by Tomas Machac.

Which former champions will play?

Zverev (2023) and Musetti (2022) are the former Hamburg champions set to compete.

Hamburg Open ATP ranking points breakdown

Champion: 500 points

Finalist: 300 points

Semi-finalist: 200 points

Quarter-finalist: 100 points

Second round: 50 points

First round: 0 points

What prize money is on offer at the Hamburg Open?

The total prize money pot for the 2026 Hamburg Open is €2,219,670.

Have any players used a protected ranking to enter?

Players who have been unable to compete in any tournaments due to injury for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the ATP protected ranking system.

The protected ranking will be determined by the player’s average ranking position during the first three months of their injury. They can use the protected ranking to enter nine tournaments and for a period of nine months from the first event they play after returning.

However, no players have used a protected ranking to compete in Hamburg.

Hamburg Open 2026 ATP Entry List

1) Alexander Zverev

2) Felix Auger-Aliassime

3) Ben Shelton

4) Lorenzo Musetti

5) Flavio Cobolli

6) Jiri Lehecka

7) Karen Khachanov

8) Valentin Vacherot

Tommy Paul

Frances Tiafoe

Francisco Cerundolo

Luciano Darderi

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Jakub Mensik

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Corentin Moutet

Joao Fonseca

Brandon Nakashima

Ugo Humbert

Denis Shapovalov

Sebastian Korda

Tomas Machac

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