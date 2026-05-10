The number of players to withdraw or retire mid-match at the 2026 Italian Open has reached 22 across both the ATP and WTA draws.

By Wednesday, 17 players had pulled out of the combined ATP/WTA 1000 tournament in Rome, and another three men and two women have since followed.

Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Jack Draper and Marketa Voundrousova were among the big names to pull out before the draws were made on Monday. Marta Kostyuk and Emma Raducanu both withdrew on the opening day of the women’s event on Tuesday.

Amanda Anisimova, the WTA world No 6, withdrew before her opening match on Thursday due to a left wrist injury. Women’s world No 9 Victoria Mboko pulled out before her first match on Friday due to a gastrointestinal illness.

Valentin Vacherot, the ATP world No 16, withdrew shortly before his scheduled second round match against Marin Cilic on Friday citing a foot injury.

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Tomas Machac, the men’s world No 41, pulled out before his scheduled second round match with Daniil Medvedev after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round.

Arthur Fils, who is ranked 17th, retired when trailing 0-4 in his opening match against Andrea Pellegrino on Saturday because of hip pain.

ATP Italian Open withdrawal list

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner

(world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner Taylor Fritz (world No 7) – replaced by Zachary Svajda

(world No 7) – replaced by Zachary Svajda Valentin Vacherot (world No 16) – replaced by Martin Landaluce

(world No 16) – replaced by Martin Landaluce Arthur Rinderknech (world No 24) – replaced by Aleksandar Kovacevic

(world No 24) – replaced by Aleksandar Kovacevic Holger Rune (world No 40) – replaced by Damir Dzumhur

(world No 40) – replaced by Damir Dzumhur Gabriel Diallo (world No 46) – replaced by Alexander Blockx

(world No 46) – replaced by Alexander Blockx Jack Draper (world No 50) – replaced by Hamad Medjedovic

(world No 50) – replaced by Hamad Medjedovic Raphael Collignon (world No 68) – replaced by Alexandre Muller

(world No 68) – replaced by Alexandre Muller Reilly Opelka (world No 74) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic

(world No 74) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic Arthur Cazaux (world No 73) – replaced by Mattia Bellucci

(world No 73) – replaced by Mattia Bellucci Kamil Majchrzak (world No 76) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut

(world No 76) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut Eliot Spizzirri (world No 92) – replaced by James Duckworth

WTA Italian Open withdrawal list

Amanda Anisimova (world No 6) – replaced by Romania Elena Gabriela Ruse

(world No 6) – replaced by Romania Elena Gabriela Ruse Victoria Mboko (world No 9) – replaced by Nikola Bartunkova

(world No 9) – replaced by Nikola Bartunkova Marta Kostyuk (world No 15) – replaced by Ajla Tomljanovic

(world No 15) – replaced by Ajla Tomljanovic Emma Raducanu (world No 30) – replaced by Lilli Tagger

(world No 30) – replaced by Lilli Tagger Marketa Vondrousova (world No 44) – replaced by Solana Sierra

(world No 44) – replaced by Solana Sierra Sonay Kartal (world No 56) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez

(world No 56) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez Varvara Gracheva (world No 61) – replaced by Eva Lys

(world No 61) – replaced by Eva Lys Veronika Kudermetova (world No 70) – replaced by Petra Marcinko

READ NEXT: Arthur Fils issues update after concerning injury retirement at Italian Open

