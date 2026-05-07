ChatGPT has compiled what it believes is the “perfect” tennis player in the men’s game.

Tennis365 decided to ask the AI chatbot to put together the ultimate men’s tennis player in a shot-for-shot comparison.

In years gone by, you might have said John Isner for serve, Roger Federer for forehand, Andre Agassi for backhand, Stefan Edberg for volley, and Rafael Nadal for best defence.

When it comes to mental strength, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic may top the pile, with the veteran still going strong as he approaches his 39th birthday.

So, how accurate is ChatGPT with this perfect player selection?

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In 2026, most tennis enthusiasts would say Carlos Alcaraz has the best forehand in the game, Djokovic has the most potent backhand, and nobody has a serve like Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

According to ChatGPT, though, Alcaraz has the best forehand, Djokovic leads the way on backhands, Jannik Sinner or Alexander Zverev have the best serves, and the 23-year-old Spaniard is the best volleyer.

It reads, “For current ATP players, a strong ‘perfect player’ build would probably look like this:

Forehand: Carlos Alcaraz

Explosive pace, heavy topspin, creativity, and the ability to attack from defence. He can flatten it out, loop it high, or improvise angles almost nobody else sees. Backhand: Novak Djokovic

Even at this stage of his career, his backhand remains the benchmark: elite depth, returns, direction changes, and stability under pressure. Serve: Jannik Sinner or Alexander Zverev

Sinner’s serve has become incredibly efficient and reliable, especially on big points. Zverev’s is one of the biggest and most technically repeatable on tour. If you want pure unpredictability and touch, Nick Kyrgios still has the most naturally gifted serve among active players. Volley: Carlos Alcaraz

Among top players today, he’s probably the best combination of touch, athleticism, transition game, and willingness to finish at net.

ChatGPT adds this perfect player would have elite aggression and defence, top-tier serving, and an all-court game rare in today’s baseline-heavy era.

When asked for best slice, drop shot, and best athlete, Grigor Dimitrov was preferred for the former, while Alcaraz was selected for the latter two.

It writes, “Low, skidding, versatile, and used both defensively and offensively. He [Dimitrov] can float it deep, knife it short, or use it to completely change rhythm. Stefanos Tsitsipas has a very effective slice too, but Dimitrov’s is more complete and adaptable.”

On Alcaraz’s drop shot, it reads: “The disguise is what separates him. He hits it from identical preparation as his forehand, often at full sprint, and combines it perfectly with heavy baseline pressure. Lorenzo Musetti and Alexander Bublik are also elite touch players here.”

Finally, Alcaraz is rated as the most complete physical athlete on tour, with Alex de Minaur, Sinner, Ben Shelton and Djokovic “close behind”. And for mental strength, nobody has a bigger track record of surviving pressure moments than the Serbian.

Djokovic was also seen as the “benchmark” for being the best returner, as he absorbs pace so well, redirects serves deep through the middle, reads patterns early, and consistently neutralises attackers.

ChatGPT vs ATP Tour stats

According to the ATP Tour’s Tennis Data Innovations Insights Leaderboard, the statistics tell a different tale. TDI’s list is compiled using advanced metrics such as performance rating, steal, conversion, and shot quality.

For the forehand, Sinner leads that category (8.77) ahead of Alcaraz (8.74) and Djokovic (8.66). He is also first for backhand (8.62), while Alcaraz (8.09), Zverev (8.06), and Djokovic (7.92) make up the top four.

Mpetschi Perricard does top the pile for serving at 9.34, with Hubert Hurkacz and Shelton just behind him (9.07 and 8.85).

Sinner has the best return at 8.22, with Alcaraz (7.71) and Daniil Medvedev (7.61) currently second and third, respectively.

Sinner is also atop the pile for serve and return leaders in the last 52 weeks, with Reilly Opelka, Taylor Fritz, and Mpetschi Perricard making up the top four.

Much of this is a subjective debate. But one thing is clear, melding these potent weapons together into one perfect tennis player is a scary, and intriguing, thought.

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