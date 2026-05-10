Aryna Sabalenka revealed her body was “limiting me from performing on the highest level” after her shock defeat at the 2026 Italian Open.

The world No 1 fell 6-2, 3-6, 5-7 to 27th-ranked Sorana Cirstea in the third round at the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome on Saturday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was up a break at 2-0 and 3-2 in the second set, but she was unable to hold off her 36-year-old Romanian opponent.

Two days prior, Sabalenka beat world No 53 Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3 in her opening match at the Foro Italico.

At her previous event, Sabalenka was upset by Hailey Baptiste in the quarter-finals at the Madrid Open last month.

In her post-match press conference in Rome, Sabalenka said: “Yeah, I feel like I didn’t play well from the beginning till the end. I started really well, but then I kind of dropped the level.

“Felt like my body was limiting me from performing on the highest level. She stepped in and played incredible tennis. Didn’t really give me much opportunities.

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“Yeah, that was a tough one. But I guess we never lose; we only learn, so it’s okay.”

Sabalenka shed light on the injury she was struggling with.

“I’d say that probably it’s like my lower back, connected to the hip, which kind of like limiting me from the full rotation,” she explained.

“I guess we’re just going to have some days off. We’re going to spend it on recovery. That’s the plan I believe for now.”

The 27-year-old Belarusian also shared her thoughts on Cirstea, who is set to retire at the end of the season.

“She’s a fighter. It’s kind of like it’s sad to see her leaving because I feel like she’s one of those players that’s fighting no matter what,” Sabalenka said.

“I felt like she could stay for longer. It’s her choice. We all respect that. I just wish her the best season to finish her career.”

After the match, Cirstea was asked if this was the best win of her career.

“It’s very hard to say this is the best win because I’ve had wonderful wins in my career,” Cirstea said.

“I’ve always been a player that on a good day I could beat anyone. I don’t like to make a ranking and say which match was the best.

“Absolutely, it’s a match that I’m happy with. What I’m the happiest about is the way I played. I think second set and third set, I played quite high level.

“I was really, like, following the plan. Also, like I said, winning the match on my terms. This made me happy.

“Of course, it’s going to be an important win. I’ve had quite a few that I treasure through the years.”

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