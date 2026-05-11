Aryna Sabalenka has shared a message on social media after she suffered a surprise early exit at the 2026 Italian Open.

The four-time Grand Slam champion lost 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 to world No 27 Sorana Cirstea in the third round of the WTA 1000 event at the Foro Italico on Saturday.

The world No 1’s defeat came after she overcame 53rd-ranked Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3 in her opening match in Rome.

Sabalenka is yet to win the Italian Open, and she now holds a 13-8 record across eight appearances at the prestigious clay-court tournament. Her best result in Rome came in 2024, when she lost in the final to Iga Swiatek.

In a post on her Instagram account, Sabalenka commented on the end of her campaign in the Italian capital.

“Not every story ends the way you want, but every chapter teaches you something,” she wrote.

“Rome, thank you for the love. Ciao bella, see you soon.”

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In her press conference after losing to Cirstea, Sabalenka revealed she had not been feeling at her best physically during the match.

“I feel like I didn’t play well from the beginning till the end. I started really well, but then I kind of dropped the level,” Sabalenka explained.

“Felt like my body was limiting me from performing on the highest level. She stepped in and played incredible tennis. Didn’t really give me much opportunities.”

The Belarusian added: “I’d say that probably it’s like my lower back, connected to the hip, which kind of like limiting me from the full rotation.

“I guess we’re just going to have some days off. We’re going to spend it on recovery. That’s the plan I believe for now.”

Prior to her appearance in Rome, Sabalenka was upset by Hailey Baptiste in the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open.

Sabalenka holds a 27-3 record in 2026, having secured titles in Brisbane, Indian Wells and Miami, while she was a runner-up at the Australian Open.

The 28-year-old is not scheduled to play again until the French Open, which will begin on Sunday 24 May. She will be seeking her maiden title at the Paris Grand Slam.

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