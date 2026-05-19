Alex Corretja has hit out at Carlos Alcaraz’s detractors following the Spaniard’s withdrawal from this year’s Wimbledon.

The seven-time major winner sustained an injury to his right wrist during his first-round win at the Barcelona Open against Otto Virtanen.

Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament in mid-April following medical tests and the 23-year-old has not played since.

The world No 2 won’t be able to defend his titles at the French Open and Queen’s, and Alcaraz won’t be at SW19 for his third Wimbledon title bid either.

Following the news, he wrote on X, “My recovery is going well, and I feel much better, but unfortunately, I’m still not ready to be able to play, and that’s why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon.”

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When Alcaraz withdrew from The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Trofeo Conde de Godo, a minority criticised him on social media as it was so early in the tournament.

And it seems former world No 2 Corretja has not forgotten what the vitriol his naysayers spewed at the time.

His first tweet on the Alcaraz news read, “The wait is getting long, heavy, and very sad. But the important thing is to recover well and come back when possible. CHEER UP, CARLITOS.”

In a follow-up, the former French Open finalist made a sarcastic comment against Alcaraz’s critics and called out their “ignorance” and “bad faith”.

He tweeted: “Thank goodness Alcaraz pulled out of the Godó (Barcelona Open) because he didn’t care about the tournament and wanted to save energy for the rest of the clay and grass tour! What a shame, so much ignorance, and worse, so much bad faith from a lot of people. #Ijusthadtosaythat.”

Following Alcaraz’s news, thousands of well-wishers took to social media to send their regards.

Former Miami Open winner Jakub Mensik commented on the two-time Wimbledon champion’s Instagram post, “Carlos! All the best! Be strong,” while Madrid Open champion Marta Kostyuk wished him a “speedy recovery”.

It remains to be seen when Alcaraz will return to the ATP Tour. The 2026 edition of the Canada Masters will take place in late July to early August but whether or not the Spaniard will be fit for that tournament remains to be seen.

He will certainly need matches ahead of his US Open title defence, though.

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