The US Open Mixed Doubles has become one of the biggest talking points in tennis since its inception in 2025, with several high-profile tennis stars joining forces.

Last year saw the likes of Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz team up, while there are several headline-grabbing teams signed up for this year’s US Open.

The headline act is surely Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, while Alexander Zverev has teamed with Taylor Townsend, and Iga Swiatek will join forces with Casper Ruud.

At last year’s event, Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter were not awarded a wildcard, meaning the real-life couple were not able to play the illustrious tournament.

At the Washington Open, de Minaur has been asked if they will play this year’s event, just a few weeks after the high-profile pair were married.

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“Yeah, we’ve entered. We’ve entered, I don’t think we’ll we’ll get in on our rankings, on our combined rankings,” said the Australian in Washington.

However, de Minaur conceded that he would once again be relying on a wildcard, so an appearance for married couple continues to hang in the balance.

“So we’ll probably have to rely on a wild card,” he added. “So, we’re hoping that maybe this year we get a run and we can play as a married couple.”

Boulter currently sits at World No 71 in the rankings, which is essentially the reason why they will not receive instant access into the tournament.

However, there is every chance they will receive a wildcard for the event, particularly after their wedding. But there are several names who have not confirmed their status yet who might also need a wildcard.

The likes of Alcaraz and Serena Williams, who have been rumoured to be playing the event together, are not on the initial entry list, along with world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

Venus Williams, who has played doubles sporadically throughout the year with the likes of Alex Eala, Boulter, and Diana Shnaider, has also not confirmed if she will be playing the event. It would, however, be a surprise if she isn’t.

The icon is reportedly set to hang up her racket at the US Open, her home Grand Slam that she has won four times between singles and doubles. That would bring her 22-year career to a close.

Last year’s wildcards were as follows: Olga Danilović and Novak Djokovic, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti, Naomi Osaka and Gaël Monfils, Raducanu and Alcaraz, Townsend and Ben Shelton, and Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka.