Alex Eala picked up a valuable win at the Madrid Open, with her win against former French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova giving her a boost in the Live WTA Rankings.

In a busy day of tennis news, Novak Djokovic was given a glowing tribute by former top 20 player Benoit Paire in an exclusive Tennis365 interview and former British No 1 Greg Rusedski gave his verdict on Carlos Alcaraz’s injury and Emma Raducanu’s ongoing virus issue.

Here is the best of the stories of Tennis365 in our latest round-up:

Eala’s big step forward

Alex Eala slipped down the WTA Rankings last month after she failed to match her run to the Miami Open semi-finals from 2025, but she is moving forward again after an encouraging win at the WTA 1000 event in Madrid.

The hero of the Philippines broke to love in game five and moved through the gears to close out a 6-3, 6-3.

“I feel really great, I love Madrid, it’s an amazing tournament,” said Eala after the match.

“I think at this level, every match is a battle, all of us players, we fight until the end. She’s been on the Tour for many years, so I’m really happy with this win.

“I think she is a great player, so I’m really happy to be in the next round.”

READ MORE: Alex Eala +3 in WTA Rankings with excellent Madrid Open win

Benoit Paire exclusive on Novak Djokovic

Former top 20 star Benoit Paire spoke exclusively to Tennis365 and admitted he is in awe of the soon-to-be 39-year-old as he continues to challenge the game’s top players.

“I don’t know how he can do this,” Paire told Tennis365 with the Roland Garros e-series. “I lost some of my motivation when I won my first tournament!

“Djokovic has won so much and he still wants more. It’s crazy. He is a great champion and that’s why he continues. He wants to win one more Grand Slam and he can show the new generation that he is able to win again. This may be his last season, but I hope he is going to do it.”

READ MORE: Novak Djokovic described as ‘crazy’ and ‘amazing’ by a former top 20 opponent

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu get strong advice

Former British No 1 is not afraid to speak his mind and he was keen to make his point about Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu on his latest podcast.

Rusedski urged Alcaraz not to rush back to play at the French Open as he nurses a wrist injury and he also urged British No 1 Raducanu to try and make a comeback before the clay court season comes to an end, as she continues to recover from illness.

There have been suggestions that Raducanu may skip the French Open and attempt to return during the grass court season in Britain, but Rusedski suggests that would be a mistake.

READ MORE: Emma Raducanu gets some strong advice from former British No 1 amid ongoing illness

READ MORE: Carlos Alcaraz told to consider ‘long term picture’ amid big French Open injury fear

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