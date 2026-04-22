Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka continue to play musical chairs at the top of the 2026 WTA Prize Money Leaders list with the former back at No 1 after her success at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Kazakh star Rybakina dominated the list in the first two months of the year on the back of her title run at the Australian Open, but Sabalenka took over in March after winning the Sunshine Double only for Rybakina to regain top spot after the Stuttgart event.

Regulars like Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek also feature although Swiatek’s position is below her usual standards with rising star Victoria Mboko is sitting pretty in the top 10.

Twelve women have already earned more than $1,000,000 so far this season with Jasmine Paolini at No 12 with $1,024,449.

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What prize money & ranking points did Elena Rybakina & Karolina Muchova earn at Stuttgart Open?

Here, we count down the top 10 earners on the WTA Tour in 2026.

10. Elise Mertens – $1,200,190 ($374,394 in doubles)

Belgian Mertens sits at No 21 in the WTA Rankings, but finds herself at No 10 on the money list thanks largely to the $312,500 she earned at the United Cup and the $310,761 she won at the Australian Open singles.

She also earned $291,339 for winning the Australian Open women’s doubles title alongside Zhang Shuai.

9. Iga Swiatek – $1,296,285

This is unfamiliar territory for six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek as she usually sits inside the top five, but she is yet to reach a semi-final so far at WTA Tour level.

The bulk of her earnings came from her first two events of the year as she earned $486,900 from the United Cup and $485,565 at the Australian Open.

Last year, the Pole collected $10,112,532 in prize money.

8. Belinda Bencic – $1,320,116 ($7,900 in doubles)

World No 11 Bencic earned $786,700 after helping Switzerland to finish runner-up at the United Cup and then picked up another $145,669 at the Australian Open and $193,645 at the Miami Open in March.

7. Victoria Mboko – $1,405,384 ($71,267 in doubles)

A newcomeer to the top 10 prize money list, Mboko only made her top-level breakthrough in 2025 when she won the Canadian Open, but she has surged up the rankings in recent months, currently sitting at No 12.

The 19-year-old Canadian won $176,000 at the United Cup, $114,500 at the Adelaide International, $310,761 at the Australian Open, $385,001 at the Qatar Open, $154,210 at Indian Wells and $193,645 at the Miami Open.

6. Karolina Muchova – $1,597,133 ($7,815 in doubles)

Czech Muchova has enjoyed a superb resurgence so far in 2026 as she won her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open, finished runner-up at the Stuttgart Open and also reached the semi-final of the Miami Open.

Her Doha title run earned her a cheque of $665,000, the Miami semi-final was worth $340,190 and her runners-up trophy in Stuttgart earned her another $114,500.

5. Elina Svitolina – $1,707,109 ($1,010 in doubles)

Former world No 3 Svitolina continues to star since becoming a mother in 2022 as she has climbed back into the top 10, sitting at No 7 in the latest rankings.

The Ukranian left the Australian Open with a cheque of $809,275 after reaching the semi-final, earned another $385,001 after finishing runner-up at the Dubai Tennis Championships and collected $297,315 from her last-four appearance in Miami.

4. Coco Gauff – $1,963,430 ($5,750 in doubles)

The American earned more than $1m in January alone as she made $554,400 at the United Cup and $485,565 at the Australian Open.

But her biggest cheque came at the Miami Open as she received $612,340 after finishing runner-up while there was also a $197,000 cheque from her Dubai quarter-final run.

3. Jessica Pegula – $2,330,703 ($77,113 in doubles)

Pegula is down at No 5 in the official rankings, but she already won two titles this year.

Her bank balance increased by $809,275 after reaching the semi-final of the Australian Open, another $665,000 for winning the Dubai Tennis Championships and another $354,345 for her Charlestone Open title run.

2. Aryna Sabalenka – $3,850,897 ($7,815 in doubles)

World No 1 Sabalenka overtook Australian Open champion Rybakina on the back winning the Sunshine Double, but she is back at No 2 after skipping the Stuttgart Open.

Sabalenka’s biggest cheque came from her runners-up finish at Melbourne Park as she earned $1,391,952 while she also collected $1,085,220 for winning the Indian Wells Open and another $1,151,380 for her Miami Open title.

1. Elena Rybakina – $3,962,792

Two-tiem Grand Slam winner Rybakina walked away with a $2,686,792 cheque for winnign the Australian Open and earned another $564,920 after finishing runner-up to Sabalenka in Indian Wells and $340,190 for reaching the last four in Miami.

She then won the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, which not only won her the trophy and a cheque of $185,500, but she also received a Porsche.