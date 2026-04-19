Elena Rybakina defeated Karolina Muchova to win the 2026 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, but how much prize money and how many ranking points did the duo claim?

World No 2 Rybakina earned a 7-5, 6-1 victory against 12th-ranked Muchova in the championship match at the WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart.

Rybakina, a two-time Grand Slam champion, led 5-2 in the opening set before her 29-year-old Czech opponent fought back to 5-5. She then secured the second and decisive break with Muchova serving at 5-6 as she converted her third set point.

In the second set, Rybakina raced to a 5-0 lead before serving out the match to seal the win in emphatic fashion.

Rybakina is now a two-time champion at the prestigious event staged on indoor clay after her maiden triumph in 2024, when she beat Marta Kostyuk in the final.

The 26-year-old Kazakh, who was the top seed, also saw off Mirra Andreeva, Leylah Fernandez and Diana Shnaider during her run to the title.

Muchova, who was the No 7 seed, defeated Elina Svitolina, Coco Gauff, Elise Mertens and Aliaksandra Sasnovich en route to the final.

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Rybakina and Muchova’s Stuttgart ranking points

Rybakina collected 500 WTA ranking points for her triumph in Stuttgart, which has increased her points total to 8,500.

This has seen Rybakina close the gap to world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka to 2,395 points, while she has extended her lead over third-ranked Coco Gauff to 1,222 points.

Muchova, meanwhile, has amassed 325 points for her runner-up result in Germany, which has boosted her points tally to 3,318. This has lifted Muchova above Belinda Bencic into the world No 11 position.

Stuttgart Open WTA ranking points breakdown

Champion: 500

Runner-up: 325

Semi-finalists: 195

Quarter-finalists: 108

Second round: 60

First round: 1

Rybakina and Muchova’s Stuttgart prize money

Rybakina has secured €161,310 ($188,135) in prize money for winning the Stuttgart title, while she has also been rewarded with a Porsche 911 Carrera S cabriolet. The Kazakh had earned $3,777,292 in prize money in 2026 prior to Stuttgart.

Muchova has claimed €99,565 ($116,122) for her run to the final, having collected $1,482,633 this year prior to the event.

Stuttgart Open prize money breakdown

Champion: €161,310 ($188,135)

Runner-up: €99,565 ($116,122)

Semi-finalists: €57,395 ($66,939)

Quarter-finalists: €30,495 ($35,566)

Second round: €15,690 ($18,299)

First round: €11,309 ($13,189)

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