Who’d have thought Ben Shelton would find his feet on clay courts?

The big serving American would be expected to thrive on faster surfaces and even though he has a title on his record from his win in the ATP 250 event in Houston in 2024, his 6-2, 7-5 victory over fourth seed Flavio Cobolli in Munich was a significant victory.

This was his first ATP 500 win on clay, as he became the first American to win a title on the surface above ATP 250 level since Agassi in Rome in 2002.

“I have big ambitions for the clay courts,” said Shelton.

“It is a surface I want to get better on each year. It is slowly becoming one of my favourite surfaces to play on.”

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The win fired Shelton up to No 6 in the live ATP Rankings and he could not push to try and break into the top four ahead of the French Open and Wimbledon.

He still has Felix Auger-Aliassime and Novak Djokovic ahead of him in the rankings for now, but if he can continue his good form on clay in the Madrid and Rome Masters events, Shelton could be knocking on the door of a place in the top four of the rankings for the first time.

That would ensure he doesn’t need to face top ranked players Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz until the semi-final at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and could open the door for more progress for the No 1-ranked American.

“I came out at a really high level and have done that before against him,” Shelton said after his win in Munich.

“The toughest thing is maintaining it as he raises his level. I managed to do that in the second set and played some great tennis.

“I am happy with my performance this week. I got better and better as the week went on and I am happy with the work my team put in.”

He also had words for Cobilli, who beat local favourite Alexander Zverev in the semi-final in Munich.

“I wanna congratulate Flavio. I know this was an emotional week for you. Some of the tennis you were coming up with was outstanding,” he added.

“Your match yesterday was a privilege to watch. I’m sorry for saying that, guys. The work you and your team do, always smiling, playing football.

“You’re a big personality. A big reason our game is growing. To see you guys out here always makes me smile.”

If Shelton can thrive on clay courts, he will be well placed to make that huge serve count in the second half of the season on grass and his favoured hard courts.

So while Shelton has taken time to confirm he can compete with Sinner and Alcaraz for the biggest prizes, the confidence he will get from this latest clay court will will boost his ambitions.

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