The number of players to withdraw from the 2026 Madrid Open has risen to 17 across both the women’s and men’s singles tournaments.

By Saturday, 13 players had pulled out of the Madrid Open, with Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic the biggest names to withdraw.

Since then, four women have joined the list, including former Grand Slam champions Barbora Krejcikova and Emma Raducanu.

The combined event in Madrid is the first clay-court WTA 1000 of the season and second clay-court ATP 1000 after Monte Carlo.

Both the ATP and WTA tournaments in Madrid feature 96 players, including 32 seeds — who receive an opening round bye.

Main draw action in the women’s event will begin on Tuesday, while the men’s tournament will get underway on Wednesday. The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 2 May before the men’s singles final on Sunday 3 May.

Aryna Sabalenka and Casper Ruud are the reigning Madrid Open champions.

ATP Madrid Open withdrawal list

Alcaraz, the world No 2 and a two-time Madrid Open winner, will miss the event in the Spanish capital for the second straight year after he suffered a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open.

World No 4 Djokovic, a three-time champion in Madrid, pulled out as he revealed he is continuing his recovery from a shoulder injury. The Serb has played just two tournaments in 2026.

Taylor Fritz, who is yet to play on clay this year, is the other top 10 ATP player to withdraw.

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner

(world No 2) – replaced by Sebastian Ofner Novak Djokovic (world No 4) – replaced by Adam Walton

(world No 4) – replaced by Adam Walton Taylor Fritz (world No 8) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut

(world No 8) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut Holger Rune (world No 27) – replaced by Francisco Comesana

(world No 27) – replaced by Francisco Comesana Sebastian Korda (world No 43) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko

(world No 43) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (world No 53) – replaced by Alexandre Muller

(world No 53) – replaced by Alexandre Muller Arthur Cazaux (world No 71) – replaced by Alexander Blockx

(world No 71) – replaced by Alexander Blockx Kamil Majchrzak (world No 73) – replaced by Thiago Agustin Tirante

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WTA Madrid Open withdrawal list

Reports have emerged that 2021 US Open winner Raducanu, who has not played since Indian Wells, has withdrawn from the Madrid Open.

Two-time major champion Krejcikova, Sara Bejlek and McCartney Kessler are the other WTA players in the latest cohort of withdrawals.

Emma Navarro (world No 27) – replaced by Ashlyn Krueger

(world No 27) – replaced by Ashlyn Krueger Emma Raducanu (world No 29) – replaced by Ajla Tomljanovic

(world No 29) – replaced by Ajla Tomljanovic Maya Joint (world No 30) – replaced by Moyuka Uchijima

(world No 30) – replaced by Moyuka Uchijima Sara Bejlek (world No 34) – replaced by Viktorija Golubic

(world No 34) – replaced by Viktorija Golubic McCartney Kessler (world No 48) – replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova

(world No 48) – replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova Barbora Krejcikova (world No 52) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez

(world No 52) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez Sonay Kartal (world No 55) – replaced by Petra Marcinko

(world No 55) – replaced by Petra Marcinko Varvara Gracheva (world No 59) – replaced by Eva Lys

(world No 59) – replaced by Eva Lys Veronika Kudermetova (world No 62) – replaced by Taylor Townsend

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