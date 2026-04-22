Camila Giorgi’s exit from professional tennis was one of the more curious stories of recent years and now the glamorous Italian has revealed she is planning to come back to the sport next year.

Giorgi quit tennis in May 2024 in sudden fashion, with her exit from the sport was confirmed when her name appeared on a list of former players posted by the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

There was no formal announcement of her retirement and plenty of debate over the manner and timing of her exit, amid wild allegations in the Italy that she was fleeing the country due to tax issues.

She denied those stories and after a long period of silence, the player who won the 2021 Canadian Open, a prestigious WTA 1000 tournament, clarified her position last year.

“The problems with the tax authorities? My family did not know about them, they were created by outside people who managed me and did this as a job,” said former world No 26 Giorgi in an interview with with Italian broadcaster Verissimo.

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“My father did not earn a living doing this, he was just my trainer. We were never afraid, we changed the people who managed us and now we are in order.

“I did not expect this. Many misconceptions have been created. They always put my father’s name in the middle, it is not always his fault – he has no business being here.

“We did not flee for tax reasons. I never fled, I never spoke. We did not pay the rent and we took the furniture? The house had no furniture, we brought it ourselves.”

The mystery around Giorgi’s rapid retirement did not dilute the interest in her story, with the eye-catching images she posts on her Instagram account allowing her to attract a following of just under 700k.

She has given some hints that a comeback to tennis may be in her plans over the last year after she posted images of practice sessions and in a Q&A with her fans on Instagram, she confirmed twice that she is planning to return to tennis in 2027.

Before that, Giorgi is due to become a mother for the first time with husband and former tennis player, Andreas Ignacio Pasutti.

The couple got married in February and Giorgi confirmed then that she is expecting her first child.

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Giorgi returned to tennis in a new role last year as she interviewed players at the ATP 250 Buenos Aires and now her fans will be hoping to see even more of her if she makes a return to the WTA Tour next year.