Alex Eala has described her breakthrough into the world’s Top 25 as ‘so surreal’ after reaching the semi-finals of the Washington Open, while also revealing her mindset ahead of her clash with Naomi Osaka.

The Filipina earned a stunning sixth victory over a Top 10 player this season by defeating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the WTA 500 event.

Eala produced some of the finest tennis of her career during the contest, delighting the Washington crowd.

Just six weeks earlier, she had defeated the Ukrainian by the same scoreline on the grass courts of Berlin.

The 2026 season has been one of remarkable consistency for Eala, who recently became the first player from the Philippines to reach the second week of a Grand Slam, advancing to the last 16 at Wimbledon.

“It was tough, but good, I’m really, really happy. I had fun out there. I think it was a great battle, so I’m really happy,” began the young star during an interview with the Tennis Channel.

“Training, preparation, practice, practice, practice, practice, practice, a good mentality, a will to win, a will to endure, and trying to find solutions. That’s what I strive for. I can’t say that I’m perfect at it – definitely far from perfect – but that’s what I strive to be.

“I would say [my game is] brave. I’d say brave, flexible. I try to be a more versatile player. That’s one of the things I’ve been working on: having different solutions and trying to be patient.

“I try not to be a one-dimensional player. That’s something I’m working on.”

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Despite being only 21 years old, Eala has already become one of the most popular players on the WTA Tour, with fans regularly filling the stands to watch her matches.

The Washington Open has been no exception, as she received continuous applause and a prolonged standing ovation before beginning her Tennis Channel interview.

“Amazing, I feel so loved,” she boasted when asked about her support.

“The atmosphere out there was electric. It was super fun, super intense. It definitely added to that intense feeling, so it was really fun.

“Of course, everything is very genuine. When you feel this much love, it’s hard to get used to. It always brings a new sentiment, a new type of feeling, and every match is different. Every match is special for its own unique reason, and I think the people feel that.

“I think they [fans] should take away that dreams should be big. You can take inspiration from anything you want, whether it’s me or someone else.

“Just be the best version of yourself, because you never know where that will take you.”

As well as reaching the last four in Washington, Eala is guaranteed to make her Top 25 debut in the WTA Rankings on Monday and could even break into the Top 20 if she goes on to win the title.

The Filipina was visibly delighted after learning of the achievement during her interview.

“That sounds amazing, that sounds so surreal. That sounds actually crazy, but I’m super proud of it.”

Eala will next face four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in Friday’s semi-final, with the pair meeting for the first time.

“It means a lot, it’s the semi-finals of a WTA 500,” she remarked.

“Of course, playing Naomi makes it even more special. She’s such an accomplished player and has made waves both on and off the court for such a long time. So I’m really excited for this matchup.

“It’s super fun, super fun.”