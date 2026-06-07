Alexander Zverev has ended his long wait for a first Grand Slam title with a nervous win against Flavio Cabolli in Paris and he can now add his name to the list of the game’s greats.

Zverev’s 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 win was hardly convincing, as the nerves were evident from mid-way through the second set, when Cobolli roared back into the match.

Yet in the end, Zverev’s long wait for a major title finally came to an end amid emotional scenes in Paris, with the German winning his first in his fifth Grand Slam final.

The win earned him 2,000 ranking points, but that will not allow him to climb above Carlos Alcaraz as he will remain in third place in the ATP Rankings.

Cobolli’s reward for his fine run in Paris is a place in the top 10 of the ATP Rankings for the first time in his career, as he will move up to 10th place on Monday morning after collecting 1,300 points at Roland Garros.

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The winner of this year’s Roland Garros titles collected a prize money check of €2,800,000 with the runner-up getting €1,400,000.

The total prize money for this year’s Roland-Garros comes to €61.723m, up 9.53% compared with last year.

The tournament has decided to continue supporting the qualifying rounds, to help the players who need it most to finance their season and maintain their structure.

The total prize money for the qualifying event has been increased by 12.9%. The prize money for the main draw is up 10.1% compared with 2025.

A big effort has been made for the first three rounds of the singles draw, with an increase of between 11.11 and 11.54%. The tournament also wanted to offer more prize money for all the other rounds of the main draw, with an increase of between 6.82% and 9.80% compared with 2025.

The prize money for the doubles events (women’s, men’s and mixed) has also increased by 3.90% compared to last year and the prize money allocated to this year’s wheelchair and quad tennis competitions comes to €1,018,500, which represents a 14.55% increase.

There has been plenty of debate around the prize money on offer at this year’s Roland Garros tournament, with leading players voicing their dissent over the percentage of prize money they are taking, with world No. 1s Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka among those voicing their annoyance.

However, there appears to be some confusion over the revenue generated by Grand Slam tournaments and the profits.

Sinner and Sabalenka were among those suggesting players deserve a higher percentage of the reported €450m turnover of revenue at the French Open, but players collect around 50% of the profits generated by the tournament.

Former British No 1 Greg Rusedski believes some of the comments from players have been misguided, as he made his points clear on his podcast.

“For me, some of the players are missing the point,” said Rusedski. “If you play in the four Grand Slams is funds you entire season.

“Players who are knocked out in qualifying get more than I used to get from getting through a couple of round at a Slam. So we need to have some perspective here.

“Prize money for getting in the four majors now is nearly $400,000. That’s a 10-to-1 ratio from my last year on tour

“So, prize money has gone up. Yes, I understand wanting more of a split.

“But if you think about it logically, the only way this strike is going to work is if you get the top 100 men, top 100 women, they all come together on the deadline when they’re supposed to enter, and they all pull out.

“It can’t just be the top 10 or the top five or one player here, one player there. We had that in 1973, I believe, as well, when they had the boycott.

“And that was the year Roger Taylor got to the semifinals of Wimbledon as a Brit trying to win the championships.

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“So we’ve had these situations before where we’ve had boycotts.

“But I don’t see it happening at the moment. Yes, they’d like to get more revenue. Yes, I understand their point of view. And I can really think, yeah, why not try to get as much as you can, because your career is so short.

“For the slams, part of the budget goes to the federations to develop players in their country.

“On top of that, if you look at the facilities at these major tournaments and at these master series, it’s out of this world.

“They’re always investing back in the structure, the fan experience as well. So I see both coins in the toss. I don’t see it happening, especially this year.”

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