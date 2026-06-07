Carlos Alcaraz’s former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero suggested some parts of the media were ‘not acceptable’ after a quote concerning a $9m yacht was misconstrued.

The Spaniard, who split with Alcaraz over the winter, gave an interview to Corriere Dello Sport in which a comment was put to him from coach Ricardo Piatti who suggested Alcaraz would never have made the expensive purchase under the tutelage of Ferrero.

Ferrero reportedly responded: “He’s right… Maybe I said no to him too many times, but Carlos [Alcaraz] was family to me, and that’s how I raise my children.”

However, Ferrero has suggested his words were taken out of context and lacked the original sentiment.

“Regrettably, I find myself once again having to address misleading or false statements and reports,” he said in a statement posted to his social media accounts. “In response to news stories with headlines such as ‘Alcaraz wouldn’t have bought a yacht with me; that’s how I raise my children’ and similar claims.

“I would like to reflect on the responsibility the media has when reporting the news. When a news story is published, especially if it affects a person’s public image or even their personal relationships, it is essential to check and verify the information before publishing it.

More Tennis News

Former Grand Slam finalist makes intriguing French Open final prediction

Ex-world No 1 shares what he ‘loved’ about Alexander Zverev reaction ahead of French Open final

“Misinformation or a lack of rigour is not acceptable. If an interview is quoted or statements are transcribed, the very least that can be expected is to ensure that they have been reproduced correctly.

“Honestly, I find it increasingly difficult to give interviews. I receive constant requests and always try to engage with the media respectfully and in good faith. That is why it is particularly frustrating when situations like this arise, where misquoted statements generate misleading headlines that then spread rapidly.

“At no point in the interview did I refer to my children’s education, and furthermore, I believe that buying a yacht is neither good nor bad in itself.”

Ferrero also posted the correct quotes from the interview, which was given in English and transcribed by the ATP, and he is quoted as saying: “I will say that maybe I was the guy who said no to many things but as his family. I think also family try to make stay on the floor all the time.

“Maybe Piatti is right but at the end, the last word, who has the word is Carlos. I tried to advise him and make good tips but at the end, he has to really learn from that decision that he made, good ones and bad ones.”

READ NEXT: John McEnroe fires a big warning to Alexander Zverev as he targets Grand Slam glory