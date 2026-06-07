Boris Becker saluted compatriot Alexander Zverev as he became the first male Grand Slam champion from Germany in 30 year’s with his emotional victory at Roland Garros.

Zverev held his nerve to finally end his long wait for a Grand Slam title, as he beat Italy’s Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 in a match laced with nerves.

Becker crashed through the Grand Slam barrier as a teenager when he famously won Wimbledon in 1985, but Zverev has had to wait a little longer and Becker suggested that long battle to achieve his dream made it even sweeter.

“The images speak for themselves. A lifelong dream has come true,” Becker said on Eurosport and TNT Sports.

“He can hardly believe what has just happened. He – and his entire family – have worked so long and so hard for this moment.

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“If there is one player at the very top of the rankings who truly deserves this after years of hard work, of despair, of disappointment — it’s him. He has more than earned it. And to achieve all of this while living with diabetes — that should hardly be possible. It’s incredible. I’m very proud of him.

“He was under a great deal of pressure and, as he himself admitted, he had felt like a loser up to now. He changed that today. He has turned the page. He is a Grand Slam champion. He showed everyone what he’s capable of today.

“He’s been the best performer at Roland-Garros in recent years. He reached the final against (Carlos) Alcaraz — a match he could have won. Then there was that dreadful accident against (Rafael) Nadal four years ago.

“He was on the verge of becoming permanently unfit to compete. It took a long time for him to get back to full fitness. That he has won today — I’m wholeheartedly delighted for him.

“My greatest admiration. He is now part of a very special club — and it feels damn good.”

Zverev referenced his serious ankle injury sustained when he was threatening to beat the great Nadal at the French Open in 2022, as he reflected on his journey to this moment.

“This court is so special to me in so many ways,” said the 29-year-old. “I’ve had the best moments of my life on this court, I had the worst moment of my life on this court.

“I was laid in that corner four years ago with seven broken ligaments and two fractured bones. I lost a grand slam final here two years ago. Now finally it’s a happy end.”

Zverev told Tennis365 last year that he was ’emotionally empty’ after losing against Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open, but he had found a way to rebuild his belief and reach his dream.

“Last year was one of the most difficult moments in my tennis career,” added Zverev.

“This year is one of the happiest moments. It’s a very different feeling right now.”

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