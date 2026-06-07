Agassi was not backwards in coming forwards with his criticism of Sinner.

Andy Roddick said Andre Agassi is a person who has ‘not a lot of f**ks given’ after the eight-time Grand Slam winner unleashed a stinging criticism of Jannik Sinner.

Sinner had expected to walk to a maiden French Open title but his tournament came unstuck in the second round when he was shocked by Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

A week after that loss, Agassi appeared on TNT Sports where he laid into Sinner’s preparation, suggesting he had the fitness to play for much longer.

“I had a body clock of about four hours when I played,” Agassi said. “And if you gave me hot conditions, it dropped to about 3:45 or 3:50. I didn’t change a lot. If you gave me great conditions maybe I could stretch it to 4:10 to 4:15.

“But to go from him playing five-and-a-half hours last year in the finals and then having the heat tap him out in an hour and 45, there’s a difference between being fit and being prepared.

“I have to point at a flaw in that kind of preparation because there’s something you can do about that.

“It’s not that that dude doesn’t work hard. It’s not that he’s not fit. He was one game away and the whole draw opened up. We all thought we’d see him not even lose a set.”

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Roddick responded, jokingly suggesting Agassi would not have cared if Sinner was struggling on the surface of the sun.

“Andre by the way not a lot of f***s given,” Roddick said on his podcast. “My guy, like he came out swinging at Jannik about the heat stuff.

“He basically said, I understand there’s no world where an hour and 45 minutes, this isn’t a direct quote. It was like, I don’t care if you are playing on the surface of the sun for an hour and 45 minutes, shouldn’t be an issue,” Roddick said on his podcast.

While others have kept to the defence of Sinner, Roddick praised Agassi for saying what he really felt, even though Sinner is coached by Darren Cahill, Agassi’s former tutor.

“We want the analyst to be honest,” Roddick said. “Andre’s coach is coaching Jannik. Andre loves Darren Cahill.

“I like the honesty, It takes someone with the pedigree of Andre like to, he is not saying it for the clicks. He doesn’t need anything from tennis. He doesn’t need it. This is like it is just what I see. I appreciate it,” he added.

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