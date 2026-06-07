Serena Williams has teamed up with Victoria Mboko in doubles for her sensational comeback at the 2026 Queen’s Club Championships, and the duo have learned their first opponents.

The 44-year-old, who has won an Open Era record 23 Grand Slam women’s singles titles, has not played since the 2022 US Open having announced she would “evolve away” from tennis

There had been strong speculation that Williams would make a comeback since it was reported in December that she had re-entered the anti-doping testing pool.

On 1 June, Williams announced she would make her return to the sport at the grass-court WTA 500 tournament at the Queen’s Club in London.

It was confirmed that Williams and 19-year-old Canadian Mboko, the world No 9, had received a wildcard for the women’s doubles event at Queen’s.

The doubles draw has now been made, and Williams and Mboko will face Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe, the No 3 seeds, in the first round.

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In a statement, Williams said: “Queen’s Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter.

“Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I’m excited to be back competing on one of the sport’s most iconic stages.”

Laura Robson, the tournament director of the Queen’s Club women’s event, said: “Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen, and we’re delighted that she will be making her return to tennis at the LTA’s HSBC Championships.”

In a social media post, world No 9 Mboko commented on her partnership with Williams.

“The Queen is back,” wrote the Canadian.

“An honour to share the court with one of the greatest athletes of all time this week. Even more excited to play doubles together! Tennis is pretty special.”

Serena Williams has won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, all with her sister Venus, while she has secured 23 WTA Tour doubles titles overall.

The American has also signed up to play doubles at the WTA 500 grass-court event in Berlin later this month.

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