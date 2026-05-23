Alexander Zverev has given a positive injury update after being seen in pain during French Open practice sessions, having also limped out of the Italian Open with back issues.

The German is set to begin his Paris campaign against Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi on Sunday, with seventh seed Taylor Fritz joining him as the top two seeds in their quarter.

Zverev has enjoyed another remarkably consistent season, reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open, Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open, and Monte-Carlo Masters, suffering one defeat to Carlos Alcaraz and three losses to Jannik Sinner.

Most recently, he reached the Madrid Open final, where he was dominated by the Italian in under an hour.

His latest appearance came in a 1-6, 7-6(10), 6-0 fourth-round defeat to Luciano Darderi at the Italian Open after squandering multiple match points in the second set.

Towards the end of that match, Zverev appeared to be hindered by back discomfort, an issue that has troubled him for some time.

After reports that the discomfort had continued during his recent French Open practices, the world No 3 was quick to dismiss any concerns.

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“Good,” responded Zverev after being asked how his back was feeling.

“I’ve had some time off after Rome, I could take care of my back a little bit, so that was very, very useful.

“I went to see some doctors in Germany, which was very, very useful and I feel good. I feel like I’m ready to go and yeah, hopefully I can show that on the court on Sunday.

“Yeah, I mean, the back issue started last year, and I was really struggling the entire year, and then I went to see a very, very famous German doctor in December and he did his treatments in December.

“He did two treatments in December, and I felt unbelievable for the first three months of the season.

“Let’s say until end of April, and then in Munich, it started acting up again, and then after summer I was really struggling.

“But the treatment he does, you need some days after that to feel well again, and I didn’t have that until after Rome and then after Rome I went to see him again, I went to see him twice, within a couple of days, two treatments again, and to be honest, it feels amazing after what he does.”

Zverev has reached at least the quarter-finals in six of his last eight appearances at the French Open, including semi-final runs in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

In 2024, he faced Alcaraz in the final before falling 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 to the Spaniard.

12 months ago, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic defeated Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in a three-hour-and-17-minute semi-final clash.

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