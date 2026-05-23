Mirra Andreeva, Mirra Andreeva and Iva Jovic are among nine teenagers who will compete at this year’s French Open with Ksenia Efremova the youngest player in the main draw.

The list features two 17-year-olds, three 18-year-olds and four 19-year-olds while three of the youngsters are inside the top 20 of the WTA Rankings.

The 9 youngest women in 2026 French Open main draw:

9. Victoria Mboko – 19 years and eight months

The Canadian, who currently sits at No 9 in the WTA Rankings, comes with a wealth of experience despite her tender age as she has already won two WTA titles, including the 2025 Canadian Open when she was just 18 years old.

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Last year, she made her debut in Paris last year and reached the third round.

Mboko will face fellow youngster Niola Bartunkova, who is 20, in the first round at Roland Garros.

8. Akasha Urhobo – 19 and four months

The American youngster will make her Grand Slam debut as she received a main draw wildcard as part of the reciprocal agreement with the United States Tennis Federation.

Urhobo is currently at No 186 in the rankings and will face Great Britain’s Katie Boulter in the round of 128.

7. Tereza Valentova – 19 years and three months

The Czech won the 2024 French Open girls’ title and made her main draw debut last year, winning her opening match before losing against eventual champion Coco Gauff.

Valentova currently sits at No 43 in the rankings and she is yet to win a singles title at the top level.

The 19-year-old will open her campaign against Polish veteran Magda Linette.

6. Mirra Andreeva – 19 and 25 days

The rising star will be making her fourth appearance at the French Open and she has had a brilliant record to date as she reached the round of 32 on her debut in 2023, then the semi-finals and the quarter-finals last year.

The Russian has already won five WTA Tour singles titles, including two WTA 1000 events.

World No 8 Andreeva will take on French wildcard Fiona Ferro in her opener in Paris.

5. Alina Korneeva – 18 years and 11 months

The Moscow-born Korneeva is set for her second Grand Slam main draw appearance with her French Open debut coming two years after she made her bow at the 2024 Australian Open.

The teenager is a two-time Grand Slam junior singles champion as she lifted trophies at the Australian Open and Roland Garros in 2023.

The Russian faces Elizabetta Cocciaretto in the round of 128.

4. Iva Jovic – 18 years and five months

The American will only turn 19 in December and she has already built a big reputation, currently sitting at No 17 in the rankings.

Jovic made her Grand Slam debut as a 16-year-old at the 2024 US Open and reached the second round while this year she made it to the quarter-final of the Australian Open before losing against Aryna Sabalenka.

The teen has won one title, the Guadalajara Open in September 2025, and she has a tough first-round match at Roland Garros as she will face fellow rising star, the 20-year-old Alex Eala from the Philippines.

3. Lilli Tagger – 18 years and three months

The Austrian, who turned 18 in February, won the French Open girls’ singles trophy last year, beating Great Britain’s Hannah Klugman 6-2, 6-0 in the final.

In October, she made her WTA Tour debut at the Jiangxi Open and went on to reach the final before losing against Anna Blinkova with the run helping her to break into the top 160 of the rankings.

Tagger, who takes on 32nd seed Xin Wang in the first round in Paris, broke into the top 100 in April on the back of a run to the quarter-final of her home event, the Upper Linz Open.

2. Emerson Jones – 17 years and 10 months

The Australian received a wildcard thanks to the French Tennis Federation’s agreement with Tennis Australia and she will make her third Grand Slam appearance, but it will be her first at Roland Garros.

Jones has two Grand Slam junior runners-up trophies as she lost in the 2024 Australian Open and Wimbledon finals.

Currently ranked No 136, the teenager has a tough opener at Roland Garros as she faces four-time champion and world No 3 Iga Swiatek.

1. Ksenia Efremova – 17 years and 26 days

Born in Moscow, Russia, on 28 April 2009, Efremova’s family moved to Nice, France, in 2019 and she joined the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy later in the year.

The 17-year-old, ranked No 625, won this year’s Australian Open girls’ title and she will make her Grand Slam main draw debut at Roland Garros.

Efremova, who received a wildcard entry, will take on 18th seed Sorana Cirstea in the first round.