The 2026 Internationaux de Strasbourg could see an all-Canadian quarter-final between Victoria Mboko and Leylah Fernandez while Emma Raducanu could face Madison Keys in the second round.

World No 9 Mboko is the top seed at the WTA 500 event – the last clay-court warm-up tournament in Europe before the French Open – and will have a bye into the second round along with the other top four seeds.

The Canadian – who has played only one match on the red dirt so far this year as she lost her opener at the Madrid Open and then withdrew from the Italian Open due to gastrointestinal illness – will open her campaign against either world No 33 Xinyu Wang or French wildcard Lois Boisson in the second round.

Xinyu has struggled in recent weeks as she lost in the round of 64 in Madrid and Rome while Boisson, who is still nursing her way back following a lengthy injury absence, lost in the round of 128 at both WTA 1000 events.

If Mboko gets past Xinyu or Boisson, then she could face compatriot Fernandez in the last eight.

Seventh seed Fernandez starts off against wildcard Leolia Jeanjean in the first round before a possible clash against Magdalena Frech or a qualifier.

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Mboko is projected to meet fourth seed Clara Tauson in the semi-final, but the Dane will have to get past either a qualifier or Jacqueline Cristian in the second round before a possible match against Liudmila Samsonova.

World No 14 Ekaterina Alexandrova headlines the bottom half of the draw and faces either Maya Joint or Ann Li in the second round while she is projected to meet eighth seed Marie Bouzkova in the last eight.

Bouzkova starts against fellow Czech Siniakova with the winner facing either Filipina Alex Eala or a yet to be determined qualifier.

Rising star Eala was initially due to take part in qualifiers, but she was bumped up into the main draw when Hailey Baptiste withdrew from the tournament.

If the seedings hold, then Bouzkova and the third seed Iva Jovic will square off in the semi-final.

Teenager Jovic faces either Sara Bejlek or Emma Navarro first up before a possible meeting with Keys.

2025 Australian Open champion Keys will start against Cristina Bucsa and will face either Raducanu or wildcard Diane Parry in the second round.

Raducanu accepted a late entry as her participation was only confirmed a few days ago with the tournament her first event on clay this year, as her last WTA match was back in March at the Indian Wells Open.

Projected Quarter-Finals

Mboko v Fernandez

Tauson v Samsonova

Keys v Jovic

Bouzkova v Alexandrova