Emma Raducanu has opened up on her decision to reunite with US Open-winning coach Andrew Richardson.

The Brit was strongly criticised for splitting from Richardson shortly after her remarkable win in New York in 2021.

The then 18-year-old felt she needed someone with more WTA Tour experience but after a host of short-term appointments, the duo are back together.

Raducanu and Richardson’s partnership has begun immediately, as the former prepares to make her return to the tour in Strasbourg, after being sidelined for two months due to illness.

In her first statement on the matter, she said: “Grateful to have reconnected with someone who has known me for over a decade now and looking forward to building together one iteration at a time.”

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This development has been on the cards for Raducanu, who stormed to the US Open title with Richardson nearly five years ago without dropping a set.

Indeed, she spent a week practising with him at the Ferrer Tennis Academy in Spain in April.

The 23-year-old played down talk of a permanent reunion at the time and despite this development, Richardson is not expected to work with Raducanu on a long-term basis.

She has been without a coach since splitting from Francisco Roig following a second round exit from this year’s Australian Open.

The former world No 10 has played in just four tournaments since then due to a troublesome virus but her return to the tour is imminent.

Emma Raducanu’s long list of coaches

With Richardson’s arrival, this is now the 10th appointment Raducanu has made in her professional career.

Nigel Sears teamed up with Raducanu during her breakout run at Wimbledon in 2021, before Richardson came on board for her fairytale in New York.

Torben Beltz was next to take up the reins following her major triumph, but they split five months later. Dmitry Tursunov spent the second half of 2022 with the Brit, before talking about “reg flags” he couldn’t ignore in the wake of his exit.

Sebastian Sachs had a brief spell as her coach in 2023, in an injury-disrupted season, before teaming up with Nick Cavaday the following year.

Their 14 months together was the longest coaching stretch of Raducanu’s career, and then Vlademir Platenik lasted just two weeks in March 2025.

Mark Petchey had an informal role with Raducanu in early 2025, before Roig took charge midway through that year.

Now, Richardson is back for a second stint. It remains to be seen how long that will last.

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