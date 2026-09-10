Alexander Zverev looks on during his match

Alexander Zverev has described the scheduling of his semi-final match at the 2026 US Open as “strange” and suggested it could put him at a disadvantage.

The world No 2 downed 70th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 in the US Open quarter-finals in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Zverev, who is chasing his second Grand Slam title, will face world No 50 Karen Khachanov in the last four at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe will meet in the other men’s semi-final after they each earned five-set quarter-final victories on Tuesday.

The schedule for the men’s semi-finals on Friday has been confirmed, and Shelton and Tiafoe’s showdown has been selected for the night session slot, which will begin no earlier than 7pm in New York.

Despite playing their quarter-final matches a day later than Shelton and Tiafoe, Zverev and Khachanov will contest their semi-final before the all-American clash, with the first semi-final given a start time of not before 3pm.

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In his press conference after his quarter-final win, Zverev made his feelings clear when asked about the US Open semi-final schedule.

“I don’t think it’s something that plays in my favour. Certainly not,” said the 29-year-old German.

“I also think it’s a bit strange that people who have two days off are playing after us. I’ve never experienced that.

“I’ve never experienced that in my 12 years on tour. But it is what it is. It’s a bit strange.”

The French Open champion also spoke about his achievement of reaching the semi-finals at all four majors in 2026.

“I think the more often that you get to that stage, the more normal it becomes, which is something that you should never take for granted,” Zverev said.

“I think it’s a very special feeling when it becomes normality. I don’t take it for granted at all. I know it can change in a heartbeat in tennis.

“I think confidence is something that is incredibly important, but also can go away quite quickly. I found that out after Wimbledon, where I didn’t play well throughout the two hard-court tournaments, and then I found it again here.

“Of course, I’m happy with how things are going, but looking forward, I still hope to play two good matches here.”

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