The draw for the 2026 Eastbourne Open is out, and Jack Draper is set to make his return from injury, while Taylor Fritz and Joao Fonseca also star in a strong field.

This year’s Eastbourne Open, which will be held from June 22 to 27, will host the 15th edition of the men’s event on England’s South Coast.

The grass-court ATP 250 tournament, which is staged at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, is held the week before Wimbledon begins.

Five players have withdrawn from the Eastbourne Open: Alexander Blockx, Rafael Jodar, Tomas Machac, Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot.

Eastbourne’s men’s singles draw features 28 players, including eight seeds, with the top four seeds receiving a first round bye.

The seeds are: Taylor Fritz (1), Joao Fonseca (2), Francisco Cerundolo (3), Tomas Martin Etcheverry (4), Brandon Nakashima (5), Ugo Humbert (6), Jaume Munar (7) and Juan Manuel Cerundolo (8).

The three wildcards have gone to the British trio of Jacob Fearnley, Arthur Fery and Jack Pinnington Jones.

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ATP Eastbourne draw

Fritz, who is chasing a third successive Eastbourne title and fifth overall, will play either Alexei Popyrin or a qualifier in his opener before a possible quarter-final meeting with Munar.

Francisco Cerdundolo will play either Fearnley or Thiago Agustín Tirante in his first match, and he could meet his brother Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the last eight.

Former world No 4 Draper has not played in over two months due to injuries, but he will make his comeback in Eastbourne.

The Brit is unseeded, having dropped out of the top 100, and he will face Nakashima in a tough opening round match.

The winner of Draper-Nakashima will take on Pinnington Jones or Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the second round.

Etcheverry will play Gabriel Diallo or Terence Atmane in the second round, and he is projected to face Nakashima or Draper in the quarter-finals.

ATP Eastbourne Open 2026 projected quarter-finals

Taylor Fritz (1) vs Jaume Munar (7)

Francisco Cerundolo (3) vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo (8)

Brandon Nakashima (5) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (4)

Joao Fonseca (2) vs Ugo Humbert (6)

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