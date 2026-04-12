It was always going to be a momentous Sunday in the tennis world, as the first clash of 2026 between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner dominated the agenda.

Sinner came out on top in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters, with the Italian claiming the world No 1 spot as he beat his great rival in straight sets.

It was also a great day for Mirra Andreeva, as she won the WTA 500 title in Linz.

Here’s your latest Tennis365 round-up:

Greg Rusedski exclusive on Monte Carlo Masters final

Tennis365 got an exclusive slice of the upcoming edition of the Off Court with Greg Rusedski podcast, as the former British No 1 suggested Carlos Alcaraz needs to works on two aspects after he lost against Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final.

“Carlos has got to get that focus a little bit better, get the backhand firing a little bit more. And also he just doesn’t seem quite as sharp at the moment that he has been at the beginning of year,” said Rusedski.

“There was such a focus because the split with (former coach) Juan Carlos Ferrero and he went on a tear. I think 16 matches in a row and then he’s had a little bit of dip since there and hasn’t been the same player.

“I was in Monte Carlo last week and Sinner turned to practice on the Thursday before the event, but Carlos only arrived on that Saturday. You could say Jannik’s preparation was a little better than Alcaraz’s.

“Does he need more time off? Does he need to play more? That’s where he’s got to find the balance for himself with his team.”

READ MORE: Carlos Alcaraz gets some candid advice from former British No 1 after Jannik Sinner defeat

Alcaraz makes Sinner confession

Carlos Alcaraz was forced to concede he was beaten by a better player as his reign as Monte Carlo Masters champion came to an end, as he lost 7-6[5], 6-3 against Jannik Sinner.

“We have seen Jannik’s level on clay and I think he’s been improving a lot year by year,” said Alcaraz.

“I think he’s reaching a level on clay that is going to be really dangerous for everybody. I’m not surprised at all, because we could see last year in Roland Garros the level he played. He just played better than me.”

READ MORE: Carlos Alcaraz makes a stark confession after he is beaten by Jannik Sinner to lose world No 1 ranking

Mirra Andreeva and Anastasia Potapova get rankings boost after Linz final

Mirra Andreeva secured another big WTA 500 title in Linz with a thrilling three set win against Anastasia Potapova.

The Russian teenager came from a set down to secure a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 win and it ensured she will move up to No 9 in the WTA Rankings.

There was even better news for beaten finalist Potapova, who makes a massive 43-position rise up the rankings that will take her to No 54.

Alex Eala and Iga Swiatek’s new bond

Alex Eala and Iga Swiatek have been spending plenty of time together heading into the clay court season and it could benefit both of them.

The Filipina star has been practicing with Swiatek at Rafael Nadal’s Academy in Mallorca and she has also been playing alongside the Polish star ahead of the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart.

Here, we look at the duo who are helping each other as they chase the same goals – READ MORE

READ MORE: Anastasia Potapova seals staggering rankings rise despite Mirra Andreeva defeat