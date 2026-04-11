Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Bublik and Alex de Minaur have completed the list of players to lose in the quarter-final of the Monte Carlo Masters so let’s look at their ranking points and prize money from the tournament.

Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca was the first to exit in the last eight as he was beaten by third seed Alexander Zverev and he was then joined by Auger-Aliassime, who went down 6-3, 6-4 against second seed Jannik Sinner.

“With him, the rallies are very fast, it’s a bit like ping-pong. I also try to play fast, but he is very good at that,” the Canadian said about four-time Grand Slam winner Sinner.

“I think the rallies overall were not bad. I even managed to do some good things, but I didn’t start them well. He was better than me in that sense.”

Bublik was next to lose as he was beaten 6-3, 6-0 by world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz while De Minaur lost an entertaining encounter against hometown hero Valentin Vacherot as the Monagasque player secured a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

There were different ramifications for the trio’s positions in the ATP Rankings following their exits.

ATP Ranking Points Earned

Auger-Aliassime started the first clay-court ATP Masters 1000 event of the year at No 7 in the rankings, but he will climb two places to equal his career high of No 5 as he earned 100 points for his run to the quarter-final.

Players earn 200 points for reaching the last eight, but the ATP uses a rolling, 52-week cumulative system so they have to defend points from the corresponding period 12 months ago.

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The ATP also only uses a player’s best 18 results and for Auger-Aliassime he was defending 100 points from his best 18th result from the past 12 months, meaning he will only add 100 points to his tally.

Bublik started in 11th place and he has remained there in the Live Rankings as he also only picked up 100 points.

De Minaur, meanwhile, dropped one place to No 7 after his exit as he reached the semi-final in 2025 so he was defending 400 points, which effectively means he is -200 in terms of points dropping.

Prize Money Earned

Auger-Aliassime started the Monte Carlo Masters with $1,157,978 in prize money so far for the 2026 season, Bublik was on $729,462 and De Minaur had $1,559,759.

They will all add $183,024 (€158,700) to their bank accounts for reaching the last eight.