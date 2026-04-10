Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have dominated the Grand Slams the past two years as, between them, they have won nine consecutive majors, leading one rival to claim they are “untouchable” when it comes to the four biggest tournaments on the tennis calendar.

Their dominant streak started at the 2024 Australian Open with Sinner winning the title while he also lifted the US Open trophy that year, with Alcaraz successful at the French Open and Wimbledon.

The Italian successfully defended his crown at Melbourne Park last year and also won Wimbledon while his rival tasted success at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows.

And Alcaraz has kept the streak going in 2026 as he started the year by beating Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final to complete his Career Grand Slam.

Djokovic was the last man not named Alcaraz or Sinner to win a major and that was at the 2023 US Open while he is also the last player to make a final following his loss to the Spaniard in Melbourne.

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During the recent Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Nimes, world No 11 Alexander Bublik told Spazio Tennis: “Perhaps they might correct me, but I believe that in Grand Slams, they are untouchable.

“The only ones to defeat Jannik in a Grand Slam have been Carlos and Novak. That’s it, no one else. Nobody is getting close to them.

“If I put myself in their position, why would I care about anything else? I need to achieve great things, get closer to Federer, to Novak: to do that, I have to focus on those tournaments.

“If I see Jannik and Carlos going to five sets against someone ranked 80th in the world, then I would say that there are people getting closer to them. At the moment, that’s not happening.”

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz, who has appeared in four consecutive Grand Slam finals, was asked about Bublik’s comments during the Monte Carlo Masters.

“Yes, it’s true that we have won the last nine Grand Slams, I believe, but even so, I don’t think we’re invincible in Grand Slam,” he said.

“When someone like Bublik, a top-10 player, says that… it gives you a lot of confidence. Someone who understands this sport as well as Bublik stating that we can’t lose in a Grand Slam, it helps us gain more confidence.

“Still, I don’t agree with him.”