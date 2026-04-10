Jannik Sinner has given an update on his health and declared that he took a “step forward” with his win over Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters.

The world No 2 downed seventh-ranked Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 in the second quarter-final at the Monte Carlo Country Club on Friday. It was Sinner’s 20th consecutive Masters 1000 win.

Sinner broke his 25-year-old Canadian opponent once in each set and saved the only break point he faced in the fourth game of the second set.

The 24-year-old Italian appeared to struggle with sickness in the second set of his 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-3 win against Tomas Machac in the previous round on Thursday.

In his interview with Tennis TV after beating Auger-Aliassime, Sinner was asked to give an update on his physical condition and assess his level.

“Yeah, I feel like a step forward today, it was a very, very tough match, I knew that I had to get better in certain areas,” said Sinner.

“The serve is not there yet, where I would love to, but all things considered, I’m very happy.

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“Yesterday, I was very tired. I recovered very good in this night’s sleep and let’s see what’s coming tomorrow, but in any case, very happy to be in the semis.”

The four-time Grand Slam champion was also asked about the impressive overhead he hit to convert break point in the second set.

“I feel like on these shots, when you start with the intention to hit, I don’t doubt. I’d rather miss and go for it than hoping at times,” Sinner replied.

“It is a shot where we try to improve. It is a shot we are working on a lot, even though from outside it seems always an easy shot, the smash, but it’s definitely not.

“Today, the weather with the clouds… I feel like a bit more confident to hit the serve, when it’s blue sky, for example, I’m someone who struggles a bit more.

“But yeah, happy that I made it, and now knowing that [the shot was going out], it was a key moment, for sure (laughs).”s

Sinner set for Alexander Zverev showdown

Sinner will face world No 3 Alexander Zverev in the last four in Monte Carlo — the third consecutive Masters 1000 semi-final meeting between the pair.

Zverev saw off world No 40 Joao Fonseca 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-3 in the first Monte Carlo quarter-final.

Following his victory, the German said: “I don’t think it was still a great match to be honest, from both of us.

“But as I said, this is the first week on clay for all of us; it’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be the prettiest tennis.

“How I won, I’m in the semi-finals, I’m super happy about that. I feel like the best set of tennis was a third set for me, so that shows improvement.

“And again, that’s the most important thing this week to show improvement, to find also my aggressive game a bit more, because I’m struggling a little bit more on clay than I was on hard courts with that, but overall, I’m in the semis, and I’m happy about it.

“It’s about rhythm a little bit. I feel like I’m still mistiming quite a few balls, but again, I’m in the semi-finals. I’m very happy about that.

“I’d much rather mistime a few and be in the semis than be perfect and lose first round, you know? So, again, it’s about improving.

“I feel like it’s going to be hopefully a good clay-court season for me, but yeah, there still needs to be improvements made.”

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