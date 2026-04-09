Jannik Sinner came through a curious match to keep his push to claim the world No 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz at the Monte Carlo Masters on track, but a remarkable run did come to an end for the Italian against Tomas Machac.

Sinner had not dropped a set at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament since he was forced to withdraw from last year’s Shanghai Masters due to cramping issues in a match against Tallon Griekspoor.

Since then, the Italian won the Paris Masters and went on to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ in Indian Wells and Miami last month without dropping a single set in any of those three tournaments.

His flawless run set a record for the most consecutive sets in ATP Masters events long ago, but it came to an end against Machac.

There was no sign that Sinner’s perfect run would end in this match as he stormed to a 6-1 triumph in the opening set, but he then appeared to suffer a physical problem at the start of the second.

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Sinner appeared to be suffering from a sickness issue as he fell 5-2 behind and Machac sensed there was a huge chance for an upset win.

When the finishing line for the set was in sight, the Czech player faltered and Sinner forced a tie-break before throwing in too many unforced errors as he dropped his first set in a Masters event in 186 days days.

Sinner composed himself to seal a 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-3 win and move to within three wins of clinching the title that will allow him to oust Alcaraz as world No 1.

“I think I can be happy,” Sinner said. “Not every day is the same. I was struggling a little bit. I was a bit tired. I hope that I can recover as much as I can for tomorrow.

“I try to do the best I can every match I play. The most important thing today was to try and get through somehow. I can play great tennis tomorrow hopefully. I just try to perform in the best possible way and today is a positive.”

Sinner will be back as world No 1 if he wins the final in Monte Carlo on Sunday, but there must be some concerns over his health once again, after 12 months that has seen him struggle with physical issues on a couple of occasions.

The Italian had to pull out of his Cincinnati Masters final against Alcaraz last August due to a sickness issues and he was downed by cramping problems when he was forced to withdraw from the Shanghai Masters last October.

Fitness and sickness issues have proved to be as big an obstacle for Sinner than his opponents on court in Masters events and he will face a tough test in his next match as he takes on the in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime, who moved to the quarter-finals after Casper Ruud was forced to retire with the Canadian leading 7-5, 2-2.

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Most consecutive sets won at ATP Masters 1000

1. Jannik Sinner: 37 (2025 Paris R2 – 2026 Monte-Carlo R3)

2. Novak Djokovic: 24 (2016 Indian Wells R2- 2016 Monte-Carlo R2)

3. Carlos Alcaraz: 21 (2023 Indian Wells R2 – 2023 Miami SF)

4. Novak Djokovic: 19 (2014 Paris R2 – 2015 Indian Wells F)

5. Andy Murray: 18 (2016 Rome R2 – 2016 Cincinnati F)