Jannik Sinner has suffered with a number of injuries throughout his career to date.

Jannik Sinner suffered his latest injury retirement after he pulled out of the Shanghai Masters with severe cramp.

The world No.2 was suffering under the humid conditions at the Masters 1000 event and was 3-2 down in the deciding set against Tallon Griekspoor when he was seen hobbling around the court.

His declining condition prompted him to call it quits in what was the 13th time of his career that he has been affected by an injury.

Here’s every time Sinner has either retired or withdrawn in his career so far:

2020 – Vienna Open (right foot)

Sinner’s first injury on the ATP tour came in 2020 when he retired during the Estée Bank Open in Vienna.

The Italian, who was 19 at the time, was a wildcard for the tournament and beat Casper Ruud in the first round.

But his tournament came to an end just three games into his second round match against A. Rublev as he retired with an injury to his right foot.

Rublev went on to win the tournament, receiving another walkover in the semi-final when Kevin Anderson pulled out in the second set.

2022 – Indian Wells (illness)

It would be two more years before Sinner dropped out of a match but 2022 was a season in which he would retire three times.

The first of those came at Indian Wells by which point Sinner was a rising star on the tour and had five titles on his CV.

In the Round of 16, he was due to face Nick Kyrgios for the first time but withdrew due to illness.

The retirement came as no real surprise as he had been struggling with stomach issues in his previous match against Benjamin Bonzi and even though he won that tie, taking two hours and 37 minutes to do so, there were question marks as to whether he would be able to face the next round.

2022 – Miami (blister)

The Sunshine Double was not a good time for Sinner in 2022 as having retired in Indian Wells, he did so again in Miami a few weeks later.

He entered as the No.9 seed and reached the fourth round having defeated Emil Ruusuvuori and Pablo Carreño Busta.

In the fourth round, he came up against the man he was supposed to face at Indian Wells, Kyrgios, and defeated him in what remains the only time the pair have ever actually played each other.

Victory against the Australian saw him matched against the unseeded Francisco Cerúndolo whose impressive run continued when Sinner was forced to retire in the first set.

Sinner blamed foot blisters but many suggested the injury was merely an excuse as he was 4-1 down at the time.

Meanwhile, No.14 seed Carlos Alcaraz went on to win the tournament.

2022 – French Open (left knee)

Sinner’s first retirement from a Grand Slam also came in 2022 as he dropped out of the French Open.

This time, he was once again facing Rublev and the pair met in the round of 16 on the clay of Roland Garros.

Sinner won the first set 6-1 but lost the second 6-4 and was 2-0 down in the third when he dropped out.

On that occasion, he blamed his left knee for the issue.

2022 – Sofia (ankle)

After his Roland Garros withdrawal, Sinner’s final 2022 injury came at the Sofia Open in Bulgaria.

He entered as No.1 seed and reached the semi-finals by dropping only one set but in his match against Holger Rune, he retired in the third set.

This was one of Sinner’s more visual injuries as he rolled his ankle when Rune was serving and was able to play on after a MTO but his performance level severely dropped.

He lost the next two games and then retired to cap what was a frustrating year for the Italian. Such were his repeated absences that L’Équipe named his 2022 the most disappointing of any player on the tour.

Sinner ended the year to focus on rehabbing long-term injuries in his ankle and hand.

2023 – Marseille (illness)

If Sinner was hoping the 2022 season would be the end of his injury problems, that was quickly proven to not be the case.

In the early months of the new season, he dropped out of two tournaments due to illness.

The first came in Marseille when, after receiving a first round bye, the second seed dropped out of his game against wildcard Arthur Fils.

Explaining his absence, Sinner said he had not been feeling well since the previous tournament in Rotterdam and said his body was “not in good shape.”

“After my match in Rotterdam I started to feel bad,” he said. “The last few days I had no energy. I couldn’t train well. I have a bit of a fever.

“We waited until the last minute to make a decision. Unfortunately, my body is not in good shape.”

2023 – Barcelona (illness)

Sinner returned from his Marseille illness and competed in both legs of the Sunshine Double, reaching the semi-final at Indian Wells and the final in Miami, before another semi-final appearance in Monte Carlo.

But he was again struck by illness, this time at the Barcelona Open. After an already busy schedule that had seen him play 25 singles matches since the start of February, fatigue and exhaustion got him and he looked worse for wear in his Round of 16 tie against Yoshihito Nishioka.

Failing to recover, he dropped out of his quarter final match, giving L. Musetti a walkover to the semi-finals.

2023 – Halle (abductor)

Two months later and Sinner was again forced to pull out, this time in Halle.

The Italian made it to the quarter final without breaking much of a sweat but suffered an adductor muscle injury in his match against Alexander Bublik.

Sinner had lost the first set and was 2-0 down in the second before pulling out with Wimbledon on the horizon.

2023 – Paris (fatigue)

After an already punishing season, Sinner’s body gave out on him one final time in 2023 when he was forced to drop out of the Masters 1000 event in Paris due to fatigue.

He beat Mackenzie McDonald in his opening match but the match went on until 3am on Thursday with Sinner due to face his next opponent Alex de Minaur that very same day.

The tournament organisers were slammed for the scheduling decision with Sinner saying he had to prioritise his body and health.

2024 – Madrid (right hip)

Thankfully for Sinner, his injury issues eased off in 2024 but he still missed a few tournaments.

The first came in Madrid when he had a problem with his right hip which led to his withdrawal from the Madrid Open.

There were fears he could be ruled out of the French Open but he recovered to reach the semi-finals.

2024 – Paris Olympics (tonsillitis)

Perhaps the biggest blow though came later that year when Sinner missed the chance of becoming an Olympian.

The 2024 edition of the games were held in Paris but Sinner did not compete due to tonsillitis. Novak Djokovic would go on to win gold at that event.

2025 – Cincinnati (illness)

The benefit of a three-month doping ban means you have plenty of time to focus on fitness and so Sinner has gone through the 2025 season largely unscathed.

There were some concerns during the US Open that an issue in the stomach region may force a retirement but he was able to play on meaning his Cincinnati withdrawal was the first time he had to walk away.

This time it came in the final when he was facing long-term rival Alcaraz but the Spaniard racing to a 5-0 lead in the first set was a sign that not all was well.

After 23 minutes, Sinner retired due to illness.

2025 – Shanghai (cramp)

Sinner’s 13th and latest withdrawal came in Shanghai when he pulled out midway through his match against Griekspoor.

Sinner took the first set but was noticeable deteriorating as the match continued, eventually being unable to walk as he suffered through the hot conditions.

While disappointing, the good news for Sinner is that it appeared to be cramp-related so it should not take too long to heal.

