Emma Raducanu’s 2021 US Open win was a moment that captured the imagination of the sporting world and four years later, the ripple effect of that amazing triumph are still being felt.

Young girls around the tennis world were inspired to pick up a racket and play tennis after watching Raducanu’s win in New York and especially in her British homeland, a lot of young girls will still suggest she is their favourite player.

Responding to questions from Tennis365 at the Dongfeng · Voyah Wuhan Open, Raducanu reflected on the impact she has had, a smile crossing her face as she was reminded of how her story continues to encourage the next generation of girls to follow in her footsteps.

“It’s funny to think that I have had that impact,” said Raducanu. “It’s really nice to be reminded, you know, that you’re inspiring younger kids to play. And it’s very easy to lose sight of that kind of thing because you get so absorbed in your own world.

“But that is that is a really big achievement for me (inspiring young kids) and it’s why I want to keep a really good example on the court, a good demeanour.

“I know some other players maybe sometimes lash out or lose their temper, and it’s inevitable time to time you don’t feel great, and you maybe step up.

“But I remind myself always to try and keep as best possible face, because you never know who’s watching, and you don’t want to, you know, set bad examples for the younger generation.”

Raducanu is closing in on the final weeks of her 2025 season, with some real highs laced with big disappointments for the 22-year-old.

As she reflects on her journey since her iconic US Open win, Raducanu suggests the legacy she has left in the sport for the young fans who follow her every move on and off the court is a source of real pride.

“I think in that moment after you lose a match, honestly, you’re not really thinking about others,” she added.

“I think in the moment, you’re just so focused on the chance you had and letting it go.

“Then when the dust settles a little bit and you can look in hindsight at what you achieved, what you put on the court, and I gave my best, I tried everything I could.”

Raducanu still has a chance to finish 2025 on a real high by making progress at the Wuhan Open on her first appearance at the venue, while she has also entered a couple of tournaments in Asia following this week’s final W1000 event of the season.

She is content with the progress she has made this year and hopes that rankings goal can be reached over the next few weeks, as she targets a seeded position at the Australian Open.

“It is a target of mine, I think for the next few weeks, I think is to try and be seeded in Australia and do do my best to be in that position,” she added.

“I think the higher you can go, the better, maybe probability you have to make progress. But even still, you can be seeded and play one of these top players who are now seeded.

“It really depends on the luck of the draw. It’s just doing the best you can in that in that situation, giving yourself a better chance.

“I think I’ve just been happy with the improvements in the last few weeks I’ve made in my game, and I just want to keep going with that.”

Raducanu will play her first match at the Wuhan Open on Tuesday, when she will take on world No 47 Ann Li from America.

