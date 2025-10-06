The latest edition of the WTA Rankings has been published, and there has been some significant movement following the conclusion of the 2025 China Open.

Aryna Sabalenka has entered her 51st consecutive week as the world No 1 and her 59th in total despite not competing at the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing. The three-time major winner is assured of spending over a year consecutively at the peak of the rankings, and she looks set to end the season in top spot.

The Belarusian holds a 2,457-point lead over world No 2 Iga Swiatek, who was unable to capitalise on Sabalenka’s absence as she suffered a shock fourth round exit at the China Open.

World No 3 Coco Gauff has dropped 610 points after her Beijing title defence ended with a heavy defeat to Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals.

Anisimova, the world No 4, has closed the gap to Gauff to 1,274 points after securing her second WTA 1000 title of 2025 in Beijing.

Jessica Pegula has climbed one place to world No 6 after reaching the last four in Beijing, replacing Madison Keys, who missed the event. Elena Rybakina has moved above Zheng Qinwen into ninth position.

Emma Navarro’s quarter-final result has seen her climb three spots to 14th, while Belinda Bencic has moved up one position to 15th. Naomi Osaka has fallen from 14th to 16th.

Linda Noskova, who lost to Anisimova in the championship match, has soared 10 places to a new career-high ranking of 17th after her impressive run.

Karolina Muchova has dropped seven places to 22nd after falling short of her 2024 runner-up result in Beijing, while Paula Badosa has also fallen out of the top 20 (-5 to 23rd) after injury ended her season.

Emma Raducanu has entered the top 30 for the first time since the points from her 2021 US Open title dropped from her ranking in September 2022, moving up from 32nd to 30th.

McCartney Kessler (+6 to 33rd) and Marie Bouzkova (+11 to 41st) have both made healthy jumps, while Eva Lys has surged 21 spots to a new career-best of world No 45 after making the quarter-finals.

Another player who has made a 21-place climb is Sonay Kartal, who is up from 81st to 60th after she reached the last eight.

Alex Eala has reached a new career-high ranking of 54th having moved up four spots after reaching the quarter-finals at the Suzhou Challenger.

Rebecca Sramkova is the biggest faller in the top 100, dropping 13 positions from 55th to 68th.

Ajla Tomljanovic has dropped out of the top 100, falling 11 places to world No 105. Yuliia Starodubtseva has suffered a 45-place slide from 86th to 131st.

WTA Rankings Top 20 (October 6, 2025)

1) Aryna Sabalenka, 11,010

2) Iga Swiatek, 8,553

3) Coco Gauff, 7,263

4) Amanda Anisimova, 5,989

5) Mirra Andreeva, 4,698

6) Jessica Pegula, 4,653 (+1)

7) Madison Keys, 4,459 (-1)

8) Jasmine Paolini, 4,156

9) Elena Rybakina, 3,898 (+1)

10) Zheng Qinwen, 3,678 (-1)

11) Ekaterina Alexandrova, 3,253

12) Clara Tauson, 2,723

13) Elina Svitolina, 2,606

14) Emma Navarro, 2,515 (+3)

15) Belinda Bencic, 2,453 (+1)

16) Naomi Osaka, 2,379 (-2)

17) Linda Noskova, 2,310 (+10)

18) Diana Shnaider, 2,056 (+1)

19) Daria Kasatkina, 2,051 (+1)

20) Liudmila Samsonova, 2,049 (+1)

