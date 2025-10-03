Jannik Sinner coaching team update given with ‘hope’ key figure will continue

One of Jannik Sinner’s coaches Simone Vagnozzi has said he “hopes” Darren Cahill will decide to continue after initial plans to retire at the end of the season.

Cahill joined Sinner’s coaching team in 2022 and had planned to retire at the end of 2025, although is said to have had second thoughts.

Jannik Sinner coach gives update on plans for 2026

Sinner has become one of the world’s best players under the tutelage of Cahill and V and as the 2025 season draws to a close, much thought will already have been given to how the future may look for the Italian.

While Vagnozzi is confirmed to be staying next year, there is still a question mark over Cahill but the former hopes his colleague will continue.

“I think and hope that Darren can continue,” he told Corriere dello Sport. “So we haven’t considered anyone else. At the moment, however, nothing is official.”

Earlier in the year, Sinner let it be known that he hoped Cahill would stay, even revealing a bet they shared that if the Italian won Wimbledon, which he did, Cahill would be forced to stay on.

“It depends on whether I want to tell the truth or not,” Sinner said in his press conference following the final.

“We had a bet before the final. I told him, ‘If I win tomorrow, I can decide whether you stay until the end of the year or not.’ Now the choice is mine!

“I’ve always looked for an honest person. Someone who gives me so much, not just on the tennis court, but in life outside of it, about how to live both in victories and disappointments. And he’s very good. If I choose to stay with him, he probably won’t travel so much anymore. That’s normal.

“We’ll have to see about that too. But I’ve always said, back in Australia, that I’d like to have him, because things are going well. Now we’ll see. The season is still nothing, there are still so many tournaments to go, and I’ll still see him a lot. You never know. But let’s say I won the bet and now it’s up to me to decide, we’ll see.”

The Australian Cahill had Corriere della Sera reported earlier in the year that the 59-year-old Australian will stay on but his role will be reduced, most notably with him travelling less.

