Carlos Alcaraz opens up on his new look as he sends out ominous warning to his rivals

Carlos Alcaraz has revealed that a bet with his team was the reason why they all appeared at the Shanghai Masters wearing moustaches.

Alcaraz won the ATP 500 title in Tokyo last Tuesday and he showed no signs of fatigue as he beat Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-3, 6-3 in front of a jubilant crowd in China.

His appearance caused a real stir, as he appeared on court without the goatee beard he had in Tokyo and leaving him with a moustache on his upper lip.

Social media platforms were quick to react to Alcaraz’s new look and he revealed details behind it as he spoke to the media in Shanghai.

“It was just about a bet,” he stated. “I wanted to play with a moustache, trying how I look with it.

More Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz changes his look again at Shanghai Masters – and opinion is divided

John McEnroe disagrees with Carlos Alcaraz’s recent complaint about the ATP Tour

“I said if I win the tournament, we all have to do the moustache for Shanghai. So let’s see until when we’re going to wear it, but right now we’re just having fun and laughing around.”

Alcaraz played in the basketball-style outfit he debuted as he returned to tennis after a four-month lay-off with a wrist injury at the US Open last month.

With his flowing long hair, moustache and basketball kit, Alcaraz cut a striking figure on court and he admitted he is relishing the chance to experiment with his look.

“If you feel good with what you’re wearing, with the outfit and style, I think it’s much better,” he continued.

“The confidence is pretty high, and you feel better when you step on the court.

“Right now I’m just, yeah, I’m changing a little bit, and trying to decide the outfit I’m going to wear on court, which I’m just really happy about them.

“I’m feeling really comfortable and confident with them. So, trying to play really good tennis and trying to go far in the tournament, just to be able to wear them as much as I can.”

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Alcaraz also sent out a warning to his rivals, as he suggested he can get better after his thrilling return to action.

“I think my level was really, really good,” he added. “The first match of every tournament is never easy. Conditions are really different, quite different from Tokyo.

“I only had two days here to adapt myself. I didn’t practice on the Centre Court, so I just stepped on the court trying to find how fast the court is, how the conditions are out there, and trying to play my best.

“At the beginning, it was a little bit uncomfortable and I didn’t get into a good rhythm.

“Suddenly, I just realised that I have to play aggressively, trying to go to the net as much as I can, and I think it worked. So, happy about it, and let’s see if I’m going to play a little bit better in the next round.”

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz adds Roger Federer-esque shot to his game as new weapon emerges