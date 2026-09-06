Carlos Alcaraz turned in a sensational performance to beat Tommy Paul to reach the quarter-finals at the US Open and his latest win set him take his record in New York to record-breaking levels.

Alcaraz is now on a personal-best 18-match winning streak at Grand Slams after he won the US Open last year and then collected his first Australian Open title in January.

He went on to miss the French Open and Wimbledon with a wrist injury, sparking fears that he might be risking his recovery by playing his comeback match in a best-of-five-set major at Flushing Meadows.

Now Alcaraz appears to be coming to the boil in glorious fashion, with his 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win seeing the Spaniard confirm he now feels he is back to his very best.

“I played my game. I tried to put my style on today’s match,” said Alcaraz.

More Tennis News

Former US Open finalist offers theory behind Carlos Alcaraz injury amid scheduling message

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka given a simple solution to their issues with the tennis schedule

“Tommy is such a talented player and his shots are dangerous and hard to control, so I just tried to be ready for the battle, ready to run if it mattered.

“I tried to be aggressive all the time, and tried not to let him stay on the court.

“I put so much pressure on the return game. It helped a lot to play relaxed, calm and to think clearly.

“I’m really happy with the performance today.”

When asked if he was back up to full power, he added: “I think so. I play well every time I come here, and I just try to enjoy it.

“It doesn’t matter I was out for four-and-a-half months, every time I come here I play my best.”

Alcaraz now has a win percentage record of 90.3%, leaving him top of the all-time list in that statistic.

Pete Sampras is second with a 88.8 win percentage at the US Open, with Roger Federer next at 86.4% and Novak Djokovic at 85.6%

Former British No 1 Tim Henman gave his verdict on Alcaraz’s performance and he was convinced the two-time US Open champion is firing on all cylinders in his comeback tournament.

“It’s a pleasure to watch Alcaraz go through the gears. He’s just got better and better as this tournament has gone on.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“Tommy Paul gave it everything he had but, at the end of the day, Alcaraz was a different class.

“The forehand was firing. I’ve seen plenty of good forehands over the years, but I think Alcaraz’s might be the best. It’s unbelievable how he hits it so hard and doesn’t look like missing.”

On this form, Alcaraz will be lifting his third US Open title in next Sunday’s final, in what would be one of the great comebacks from injury in recent tennis history.

READ NEXT: Why a US Open win for Carlos Alcaraz may reveal an embarrassing truth for men’s tennis