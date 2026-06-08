Carlos Alcaraz has sent classy messages to Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli on social media after the pair contested the 2026 French Open final.

No 2 seed Zverev defeated 10th seed Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 in a tense championship match lasting four hours and 16 minutes at Roland Garros.

Zverev’s victory saw him claim his maiden Grand Slam title after he had previously lost in three finals at majors. Cobolli, meanwhile, was competing in his first-ever title match at a Grand Slam.

Alcaraz won the French Open in both 2024 and 2025, but he was unable to defend his crown this year due to a wrist injury that has sidelined him since April.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who beat Zverev in five sets to win his maiden Roland Garros title, congratulated the German on his Instagram story.

“Congratulations Sascha for the title! You deserve it!,” Alcaraz wrote.

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The world No 2 also had some warm words for Cobolli as he wrote: “Congratulations Flavio for your first GS final! I’m sure there will be many more!”

Alcaraz won his seventh Grand Slam title at the 2026 Australian Open, where he defeated Novak Djokovic in the final. He will also miss the entire grass-court season due to injury.

What Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli said after French Open final

In his speech during the trophy ceremony, Zverev reflected on his history on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“This court is so special to me in so many ways,” said the 28-year-old German.

“I’ve had the best moments of my life on this court. I had the worst moment of my life on these courts.

“I was laying in that corner over there four years ago with seven broken ligaments and two fractured bones.

“I lost a Grand Slam final here two years ago, but now finally it’s a happy end.”

After saying Zverev “deserved” to win the final, Cobolli said: “I started playing tennis when I was young. I never expected this kind of result.

“Now that I’m here, I just wanna make possible something special because, for me, it’s not done. It’s only the start.”

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