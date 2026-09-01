Former world No 4 Greg Rusedski has described Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open victory on his comeback from a wrist injury as “very impressive.”

Alcaraz downed Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium in the opening round of the 2026 US Open on Monday.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion was playing his first singles match since he sustained a right wrist injury at the Barcelona Open over four months ago.

The 23-year-old Spaniard is the defending US Open champion, and he is chasing his third title at the hard-court major.

Speaking on his Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, Rusedski assessed that Alcaraz was “very fortunate” he did not play more than three sets.

“Well, the thing which we’re all concerned about, and all the players and people have talked about it is: you usually start on a two or three set match,” said the 1997 US Open finalist.

“Let’s be honest, he was very fortunate that it was a straight-set match. If that went four or five sets, [and] it was a physical match…

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“Imagine if he got someone like [Mariano] Navone who played against [Novak] Djokovic, who’s like the human wall, runs all day, you can’t make a hole through. But Safiullin can be flaky at times, he can get very nervous and we can see him miss balls he should make, and the tension got to him.

“So, this was the perfect opener for him. The test for Alcaraz is going to be when he gets pushed in a very physical, long match that goes four or five sets.

“Will the wrist hold up? Because he doesn’t have that catalogue of work, you can train and practise as much as you want, but at the end of the day, you can’t replicate those five-hour, six-hour matches that go deep, that you have to go back-to-back sometimes at Slams.

“But from my point of view, very impressive comeback, nothing but a compliment to him and his team for what he’s done in that opening round, and the only question mark is, how is the wrist today? How’s the wrist going to be in the next match? And will he be able to continue this role in a three out of five set tournament?

“That’s the shocking thing for all of us is, because most normal humans — which he’s not normal — would start with at least a two out of three set events and play it a little bit more cautiously than saying, ‘Here, I’m back at a major, I’m going straight in for the toughest test in tennis.’

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