Coco Gauff will be delighted with a change Wimbledon has made for 2026

Coco Gauff made headlines when she was captured smashing her racket at the Australian Open and she has since lobbied for more privacy at Grand Slams.

Gauff went viral after she lashed out on her racket following a defeat to Elina Svitolina in Melbourne, which was then broadcast by several channels internationally.

The American was far from happy with being filmed without her knowledge and she has since called for Grand Slams to warn players when cameras are around.

“I tried to go somewhere where there were no cameras,” Gauff said in Melbourne, addressing her viral meltdown. “I kind of have a thing with the broadcast. I feel like certain moments – the same thing happened to Aryna [Sabalenka] after I played her in the final of the US Open – I feel like they don’t need to broadcast.”

Gauff praised Roland Garros a few months later for the way they handled the filming of players in backstage areas.

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“Roland Garros does a good job with the cameras. I, personally, haven’t had any experiences where they’ve broadcast anything, an emotional moment or anything like that. I’m sure I’ve been crying in that gym before and they’ve never shown it,” she said.

She will be just as delighted with Wimbledon after they have outlined exactly where there cameras will be ahead of the 2026 Grand Slam.

In an email sent out to players and press, and shared by tennis journalist Jon Wertheim, Wimbledon has outlined where the cameras will be situated at the iconic venue.

2 cameras in the gym within the Milennium Building

1 camera on the Players’ Lawn mounted halfway up the southern steps

1 camera at the player transport arrival point at the Indoor Tennis Centre

1 camera in the tunnel from the Indoor Tennis Centre to the Milennium Building

1 camera in the Players’ Restaurant to the left of the serving area entrance

1 camera outside the Ladies’ and Gentleman’s Members’ Dressing Rooms

4 cameras at Aorangi Player Lawn covering practice courts and warm-up area

That will certainly put Gauff as ease ahead of Wimbledon, but her grass court form heading into the event will not.

Gauff is yet to taste a victory on the surface ahead of Wimbledon, and this is the second year in a row that star has not been able to win on grass before the Grand Slam.

The American was defeated in her first match at the Berlin Open to Paula Badosa, meaning she will now not play a singles match on grass until Wimbledon.

However, Gauff did also play doubles in Berlin, alongside Jessica Pegula, and they defeated Anastasia Potapova and Diana Shnaider in their first match. Their time in the tournament came to an end as they were defeated by Asia Muhammad and Fanny Stollar.